Man injured in shooting outside northeast Calgary Walmart

Calgary police say a man was injured in a shooting outside of Marlborough Mall on Sunday.
Investigators said the victim was shot while in the Walmart parking lot at around 11 p.m., just as the store closed to the public.
Police said the victim later arrived at a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds and remains in hospital in stable condition.
Investigators say the incident doesn’t pose any threat to public safety.
Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has information can call the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-880-0506 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.
