Crime

Man injured in shooting outside northeast Calgary Walmart

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted June 28, 2021 11:04 am
A file photo of a Calgary Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
A file photo of a Calgary Police Service cruiser. Global News

Calgary police say a man was injured in a shooting outside of Marlborough Mall on Sunday.

Investigators said the victim was shot while in the Walmart parking lot at around 11 p.m., just as the store closed to the public.

Police said the victim later arrived at a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds and remains in hospital in stable condition.

Read more: Man hospitalized following shooting in northwest Calgary

Investigators say the incident doesn’t pose any threat to public safety.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has information can call the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-880-0506 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.

