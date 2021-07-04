SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

COVID-19: New Brunswick reporting 1 death, 1 new case

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted July 4, 2021 11:19 am
Public Health confirmed today that an individual over the age of 90 in Zone 3 (Fredericton region) has died as a result of COVID-19. View image in full screen
Public Health confirmed today that an individual over the age of 90 in Zone 3 (Fredericton region) has died as a result of COVID-19. Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua via ZUMA Press

New Brunswick is reporting the province’s 46th death connected to COVID-19.

The person was in their 90s and in Zone 3 (Fredericton region).

Sunday’s new COVID-19 case was also reported in Zone 3 — involving someone aged 19 and under, and is related to travel.

There are now 21 active cases and four people in hospital.

Since Saturday, 347 tests were conducted.

Nearly 40 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers fully vaccinated

As of Sunday, 39.6 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers — in other words, those aged 12 and older — have had both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Meanwhile, 78.3 per cent of those eligible have received just the first dose of a vaccine.

Read more: When could New Brunswick remove all COVID-19 restrictions?

According to the province’s Path to Green reopening, it’s hoped the third phase will come into effect on New Brunswick Day, Aug. 2, as long as 75 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers are fully vaccinated.

At that point, the province would move to the Green level, and all restrictions would be lifted.

Click to play video: 'Isolation requirements made dependent on vaccination status' Isolation requirements made dependent on vaccination status
