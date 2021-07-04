Man dead after crash involving TTC bus in Scarborough

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Toronto police say a man is dead after a crash involving a TTC bus in Scarborough early Sunday.

Police said emergency crews were called to Kingston and Port Union roads at 1:38 a.m. for reports of a collision.

Officers said a car collided with a TTC bus in the intersection and added that there was “significant impact and damage.”

The driver of the car was unconscious and trapped. The victim, a man in his early 20s, died at the scene.

Roads were closed for the investigation.

Toronto police’s Traffic Services unit is now looking into the crash.

Story continues below advertisement

1:52 Calgary motorcycle crash victim’s brother says he will look after 7 kids Calgary motorcycle crash victim’s brother says he will look after 7 kids