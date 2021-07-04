Menu

Canada

Man dead after crash involving TTC bus in Scarborough

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted July 4, 2021 11:15 am
The scene of the collision in Scarborough early Sunday. View image in full screen
The scene of the collision in Scarborough early Sunday. Adam Dabrowski / Global News

Toronto police say a man is dead after a crash involving a TTC bus in Scarborough early Sunday.

Police said emergency crews were called to Kingston and Port Union roads at 1:38 a.m. for reports of a collision.

Officers said a car collided with a TTC bus in the intersection and added that there was “significant impact and damage.”

Read more: Driver suspected of ‘impaired-related offences’ after fatal Brampton crash, police say

The driver of the car was unconscious and trapped. The victim, a man in his early 20s, died at the scene.

Roads were closed for the investigation.

Toronto police’s Traffic Services unit is now looking into the crash.

