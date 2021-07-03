SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Burlington long-term care home experiences worsening COVID-19 outbreak

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted July 3, 2021 4:23 pm
Click to play video: 'Loosened restrictions at Ontario LTC homes coming July 7' Loosened restrictions at Ontario LTC homes coming July 7
It’s the news many families across the province have been waiting for. After more than a year of loss and heartache, families will soon be able to visit loved ones inside long-term care homes. Kamil Karamali reports.

An Ontario long-term care home is grappling with a COVID-19 outbreak that has been worsening since it was declared in late June.

Halton Public Health declared an outbreak at Tansley Woods long-term care home in Burlington on June 28. As of Friday, the outbreak stood at 16 cases involving 14 residents and two team members.

The health unit also confirmed the outbreak includes the highly contagious Delta variant.

Read more: Ontario reports 209 COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths; 210K more vaccines administered

Schlegel Villages, which operates the home, said public health officials were onsite Friday for an “independent infection prevention and control audit.”

“The Village has added extra team members in the affected neighbourhoods and is doing everything possible to prevent any further infections and support everyone in the Village,” a statement from Schlegel said.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

It is also not the first outbreak at the facility, having experienced one that was declared on Oct. 3, 2020.

Read more: Ontario government requiring all long-term care homes to have COVID-19 staff vaccine policies

In late May, the Ontario government announced all long-term care homes in the province will be mandated to put into place COVID-19 vaccine policies for staff.

According to a statement issued on May 31, every staff member under each facility’s policy will be required to show proof of vaccination for each dose, show medical documentation outlining why they aren’t vaccinated, or they will be required to go to an educational seminar that goes over the benefits of being inoculated and the risks of not receiving the vaccine.

with files from Nick Westoll

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagcoronavirus update tagCoronavirus Cases tagCOVID tagOntario Coronavirus tagOntario COVID-19 tagOntario COVID tagSchlegel Villages tagHalton Public Health tagTansley Woods Long-Term Care home tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers