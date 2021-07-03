Menu

Canada

2 people rescued from blaze at Oshawa apartment complex

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted July 3, 2021 12:26 pm
The scene of the blaze in Oshawa on Saturday. View image in full screen
The scene of the blaze in Oshawa on Saturday. Twitter / @DRPS

Two people were rescued from a large fire at an Oshawa apartment complex on Saturday, officials say.

The blaze occurred in the area of Ritson Road South and Valley Drive.

Images from the scene showed huge flames burning through the roof of the complex and thick black smoke rising.

Read more: 26-year-old man dead after crash on Highway 401 in Toronto

Oshawa Fire Services tweeted that fire crews rescued two victims upon arriving at the scene, both of whom were taken to hospital by paramedics.

Fire officials later said one victim had been released from hospital while the other remained in critical but stable condition.

Residents displaced by the fire are able to use the South Oshawa Community Centre for temporary shelter, officials said.

A Durham Region Transit bus was brought in to transport those affected.

There is no word on what caused the blaze.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
