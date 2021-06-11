Fire June 11 2021 1:34am 01:47 Fire crews called to blaze at West End high-rise Flames poured out of an apartment in Vancouver’s West End Thursday afternoon. As Aaron McArthur reports, rescue crews were quick to arrive on scene, knocking the blaze down swiftly. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7940957/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7940957/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?