News

Vancouver fire crews called to 2-alarm blaze at West End highrise

By Simon Little Global News
Posted June 10, 2021 10:25 pm
Flames shoot from an apartment in a highrise tower in Vancouver's West End.
Flames shoot from an apartment in a highrise tower in Vancouver's West End. @Vancity_Pamela / Twitter

Fire crews were called to a two-alarm fire in a highrise apartment in Vancouver’s West End on Thursday evening.

Flames broke out in the building near Comox and Thurlow streets around the dinner hour.

Thick black smoke and flames could be seen shooting from the windows and balcony of the unit, which appeared to be on the 12th floor.

Trending Stories

Firefighters could be seen working inside the unit after knocking the flames down.

Read more: Vancouver firefighters come to rescue of exotic birds at Bloedel Conservatory

Damage to the unit appeared extensive, and black scorch marks were visible up the building’s exterior around units on floors above.

It remains unclear how the fire started or whether anyone was injured.

Click to play video: 'Fire damages West End restaurant, apartments' Fire damages West End restaurant, apartments
Fire damages West End restaurant, apartments – May 22, 2021
