COVID-19: New Brunswick reports lowest active case count since November 2020

The province of New Brunswick reported no new cases of COVID-19 and three new recoveries on Saturday.

There are now 22 active cases in the province — the lowest number of active cases since Nov. 15, 2020.

Five people are in hospital and nobody is in ICU.

According to the provincial COVID-19 dashboard, 78.2 per cent of New Brunswickers aged 12 and up have received their first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine and 38.5 per cent are fully vaccinated.

All eligible residents can book their second dose appointments through a participating pharmacy or at a Vitalité or Horizon health network clinic, if at least 28 days have passed since their first dose.

They’re asked to bring a signed consent form, their Medicare card and a copy of the record of immunization provided after their first appointment.