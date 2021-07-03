SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

COVID-19: New Brunswick reports lowest active case count since November 2020

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted July 3, 2021 11:43 am
N.B. hotel forced to turn beds to transitional care beds for seniors
WATCH: Horizon Health Network in New Brunswick has announced service cuts to another one of its rural hospitals. Perth Andover’s Hotel Dieu St Joseph Hospital has been forced to turn all in-patient beds to transitional care beds for seniors.

The province of New Brunswick reported no new cases of COVID-19 and three new recoveries on Saturday.

There are now 22 active cases in the province — the lowest number of active cases since Nov. 15, 2020.

Five people are in hospital and nobody is in ICU.

According to the provincial COVID-19 dashboard, 78.2 per cent of New Brunswickers aged 12 and up have received their first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine and 38.5 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Read more: Perth Andover mayor concerned about hospital changes

All eligible residents can book their second dose appointments through a participating pharmacy or at a Vitalité or Horizon health network clinic, if at least 28 days have passed since their first dose.

They’re asked to bring a signed consent form, their Medicare card and a copy of the record of immunization provided after their first appointment.

