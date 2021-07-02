Menu

Money

TC Energy files legacy NAFTA claim; seeks $15B in damages after Keystone XL cancellation

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 2, 2021 8:14 pm
Pipes intended for construction of the Keystone XL pipeline are shown in Gascoyne, N.D. on Wednesday April 22, 2015. View image in full screen
Pipes intended for construction of the Keystone XL pipeline are shown in Gascoyne, N.D. on Wednesday April 22, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Alex Panetta

TC Energy says it will seek more than US$15 billion from the U.S. government in the wake of President Joe Biden’s cancellation of the Keystone XL pipeline’s damage permit.

The Calgary-based company says it launched a claim under the legacy rules tied to the old North American Free Trade Agreement, or NAFTA, because of what it says is the U.S. government’s breach of its free trade obligations.

Read more: Alberta’s Opposition, researchers react after TC Energy walks away from Keystone XL pipeline

The company has filed a notice of intent with the U.S. Department of State.

Biden revoked the permit for Keystone XL shortly after his inauguration. TC Energy formally cancelled the project earlier this month, taking a $2.2-billion writedown.

Read more: TC Energy terminates Keystone XL pipeline months after Biden revokes permit

The proposed pipeline had been the subject of a decade-plus battle the pitted the energy industry against environmentalists.

The Alberta government invested in the project and was left on the hook for $1.3 billion when it was cancelled.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
