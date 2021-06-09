Menu

Canada

TC Energy terminates Keystone XL pipeline months after Biden revokes permit

By Staff Reuters
Posted June 9, 2021 4:44 pm
Pipes intended for construction of the Keystone XL pipeline are shown in Gascoyne, N.D. on Wednesday April 22, 2015. A financial analyst says Alberta government backing means TC Energy Corp. will be more likely to continue construction of the Keystone XL pipeline this summer despite Joe Biden's vow to kill it if he is elected president in November. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Alex Panetta. View image in full screen
Pipes intended for construction of the Keystone XL pipeline are shown in Gascoyne, N.D. on Wednesday April 22, 2015. A financial analyst says Alberta government backing means TC Energy Corp. will be more likely to continue construction of the Keystone XL pipeline this summer despite Joe Biden's vow to kill it if he is elected president in November. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Alex Panetta.

TC Energy said on Wednesday it had terminated the Keystone XL pipeline project.

The move comes five months after U.S. President Joe Biden signed an executive order to revoke the permit that would allow the Keystone XL pipeline expansion project to continue.

Read more: Saskatchewan to file amicus brief supporting 21 US states fighting for Keystone XL Pipeline

The project was previously approved by TC Energy and would have seen the 1,930-kilometre pipeline transport up to 830,000 barrels of oil a day from Alberta to Nebraska.

Click to play video: 'U.S. states file Keystone XL lawsuit against President Biden' U.S. states file Keystone XL lawsuit against President Biden
U.S. states file Keystone XL lawsuit against President Biden – Mar 19, 2021

It was expected to cost US$8 billion.

The expansion was green-lit by former U.S. president Donald Trump in January of last year.

The company swung to a loss in the first quarter, hit by C$2.2 billion ($1.81 billion) impairment charges related to the suspension of the Keystone XL project.

Read more: Biden revokes presidential permit for Keystone XL pipeline expansion on 1st day

-More to come…

-With files from Global News

© 2021 Reuters
