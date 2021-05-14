Saskatchewan to file amicus brief supporting 21 US states fighting for Keystone XL Pipeline

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan government is showing its support for the 21 American states fighting Joe Biden’s decision to cancel the Keystone XL Pipeline.

Saskatchewan announced Friday it will be filing an amicus brief, supporting the lawsuit.

“The cancellation of this pipeline will have a significant negative impact on resource sector jobs in Saskatchewan and across North America,” said Gordon Wyant, Saskatchewan’s justice minister and attorney general said in a release on Friday.

“It will ultimately make the U.S. more dependent on rail for Canadian oil imports, which costs more, emits more greenhouse gases, and presents a larger risk to the environment.”

United States President Joe Biden revoked the permit for the pipeline when he signed an executive order on Jan. 20.

In response to his decision, Texas, Montana and 19 other states began litigation against the Biden administration on March 17.

Those states argue Biden’s decision to cancel the permit is unconstitutional mainly because the regulation of interstate and international commerce resides with Congress, not Biden.

“While we have no desire to wade into American politics, we must take every opportunity we can to stand up for Saskatchewan’s economy,” Wyant said.

The province says an amicus brief in U.S. law is similar to filing for intervener status in Canadian courts.

It says it will hire an American law firm to prepare and file the brief on Saskatchewan’s behalf by early June.

The brief will focus on how the decision to cancel the pipeline will impact Saskatchewan’s economy and people.

First proposed in 2008 by TC Energy, then known as TransCanada Corporation, the pipeline is intended to originate in Alberta, passing through Saskatchewan before entering into the United States at the Montana border.

Keystone XL Pipeline is expected to deliver 830,000 barrels of oil produced in Alberta and Montana to refineries in Texas, resulting in a significant boost to the Canadian resource sector.

