Global News Morning BC
June 10 2021 10:45am
04:13

Developer pulls plug on Keystone XL pipeline

Professor George Hoberg with UBC’s School of Public Policy and Global Affairs discusses what the cancellation of the contentious crude oil pipeline project means for hopes of a net-zero future.

