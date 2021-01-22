Trudeau ‘disappointed’ with Biden’s decision to block Keystone XL, says relationship with U.S. is bigger than one issue
Canada and Joe Biden’s White House will agree more than they disagree, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Friday as he urged people to look past the new U.S. president’s decision to kill off the Keystone XL pipeline project. The two countries still have a great deal in common cause in the Biden era, particularly when it comes to a shared vision of tackling climate change while fuelling economic growth, Trudeau said.