Canada

Facebook group provides contacts, support for B.C. residents with livestock fleeing wildfires

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 2, 2021 7:51 pm
It can be hard to plan for the evacuation of not only yourself but also your animals. View image in full screen
It can be hard to plan for the evacuation of not only yourself but also your animals. Global News

A Facebook group is currently helping anyone in B.C. with horses and livestock who has been forced to flee their homes due to the wildfires.

There are currently 152 active fires burning in the province with nine of those considered a “wildfire of note.”

In total, 1,362 homes are under an evacuation order and approximately 950 homes are under an evacuation alert, according to the B.C. Wildfire Service.

For some residents, there could be very little notice that they must leave their homes and it can be challenging to make sure there is a plan in place for people and families and also for animals and livestock.

A Facebook page called BC & Alberta Emergency Livestock/Animal/Horse Evacuation Support Group is set up to provide information to those with animals who need it and to offer and find space to house animals and livestock that are displaced by the fires.

Click to play video: 'B.C. wildfire round-up: Kamloops evacuees allowed to return home Friday morning' B.C. wildfire round-up: Kamloops evacuees allowed to return home Friday morning
B.C. wildfire round-up: Kamloops evacuees allowed to return home Friday morning

Read more: Lytton wildfire: Preliminary reports of at least 2 deaths, coroner says

People are offering to haul horses, house livestock and provide shelter to families and animals.

 

