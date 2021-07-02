Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Calgary church considers leaving vandalism untouched to acknowledge residential school system

By Radana Williams Global News
Posted July 2, 2021 6:41 pm
Click to play video: 'Calgary police investigating if church vandalism was a co-ordinated effort' Calgary police investigating if church vandalism was a co-ordinated effort
WATCH: Calgary police can’t confirm if the same suspects are behind 11 vandalized churches in the city but say they are investigating if the incidents were a co-ordinated effort. As Lauren Pullen reports, police are still working to identify suspects.

The minister of an inner-city Calgary church says he is in no rush to remove evidence of vandalism to the building as the city responds to recent revelations regarding Indigenous residential schools in Canada.

Grace Presbyterian in the southwest community of Connaught was one of at least 10 churches hit overnight Thursday. Vandals splashed red paint across the front doors.

Read more: Calgary Catholic churches targeted with red paint in overnight vandalism spree

Minister Jake Van Pernis said he doesn’t consider it a hate crime, instead labeling it an act of protest and grief. He says the church is considering leaving it up in recognition of the lasting trauma of residential schools.

“In grief, there’s anger, frustration, trauma that we need to recognize,” he said Friday. “We need to work with the Indigenous community to start toward healing and work toward reconciliation in ways that are meaningful and good.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Trudeau condemns burning churches following wave of blazes' Trudeau condemns burning churches following wave of blazes
Trudeau condemns burning churches following wave of blazes

Van Pernis said they’re still developing a full response to the vandalism, but says part of that has to be acknowledging the Presbyterian Church’s role and contributions in the residential school system in a meaningful way.

Trending Stories

Read more: ‘Unacceptable and wrong’: Trudeau says vandalizing churches can hurt those seeking ‘solace’

Vandalism as well as numerous fires have occurred at churches across Canada following last month’s discovery of what’s believed to be the remains of 215 children in unmarked graves at a former residential school site in Kamloops, B.C.

More suspected graves at other former residential schools have since been found in Saskatchewan, as well as at the Lower Kootenay Band in B.C.

The Indian Residential Schools Resolution Health Support Program has a hotline to help residential school survivors and their relatives suffering with trauma invoked by the recall of past abuse. The number is 1-866-925-4419.

Click to play video: 'Tributes held for residential school victims, survivors on Canada Day' Tributes held for residential school victims, survivors on Canada Day
Tributes held for residential school victims, survivors on Canada Day
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Residential Schools tagCalgary church tagchurch vandalized tagCalgary vandalism spree tagCalgary church leaves vandalism tagCalgary Grace Presbyterian tagchurch protest tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers