Here’s how you can help people affected by the catastrophic Lytton, B.C., fire

Send this page to someone via email

With the scale of wildfire destruction in Lytton still becoming clear and a number of residents still accounted for, many British Columbians are looking for ways to help.

Thousands of people have already stepped up with cash donations to a number of verified GoFundMe campaigns.

The online crowdfunding platform has created a hub for verified fundraisers, which collectively had raised more than $440,000 by Friday afternoon.

1:56 Possible state of emergency for B.C. wildfires? Possible state of emergency for B.C. wildfires?

If you have been separated from family members as a result of fires in British Columbia, or are looking for someone that has been impacted or displaced, please call our family reunification line at 1-800-863-6582. This service is available from 8 am to 8 pm PT, 7 days a week. pic.twitter.com/2pTDiwlC7z — Canadian Red Cross (@redcrosscanada) July 2, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

The Red Cross is expected to provide information on how it will be helping fire victims in the province soon. The charity has also established a toll-free family reunification phone line at 1-800-863-6582.

Tourism associations and operators in the Fraser Valley have also banded together to collect donations for evacuees and fire victims.

Organizers are looking for cash for the following items:

Gift certificates for gas, groceries, pharmacies, and other essential services

Camping supplies, such as: tents, sleeping bags, folding chairs, etc.

Cardboard boxes for transport

New/unused baby items, such as: bottles, diapers, wipes, etc.

New/unused personal hygiene items, such as: sanitizers, soaps, feminine hygiene items, face and body care items, etc.

Personal electronics, such as: cell phones, chargers, batteries, computers, laptops, cameras, etc.

Physical donations can be dropped off at locations in Abbotsford, Chilliwack, Hope and Aldergrove, while cash-only donations can be dropped off in Harrison, Agassiz, Mission and Langley.

Donation enquiries can be made to the Hope Visitor Centre at 604-869-2021.

Individuals have also been coordinating offers of help with accommodations, animals and transportation through the BC Wildfire and Flood Support Facebook group and a Facebook group set up by members of the Nlaka’pamux First Nation.

Pacific Coastal Airlines says it is working with the Thompson Nicola Regional District to support fire efforts and animal relief emergency services.

Story continues below advertisement

Enquiries can be made through the company’s reservations line at 1-800-663-2872 or our cargo department at 1-855-615-1381.

Wildfire evacuees are being urged to register at an emergency social services centre or through the province’s online portal as soon as possible.

2:07 Lytton fire evacuees scattered throughout several B.C. communities Lytton fire evacuees scattered throughout several B.C. communities