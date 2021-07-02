SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Environment

Here’s how you can help people affected by the catastrophic Lytton, B.C., fire

By Simon Little Global News
Posted July 2, 2021 3:58 pm
Click to play video: 'Lytton, B.C. wildfires: Trudeau offers message of support to community' Lytton, B.C. wildfires: Trudeau offers message of support to community
As wildfires burn in Lytton, B.C. due to the extreme heat wave, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday later in the day, he will be convening the incident response group with ministers from his team to address needs by B.C. communities hit by wildfires and extreme weather. He added that extreme weather events such as this one are due to climate change.

With the scale of wildfire destruction in Lytton still becoming clear and a number of residents still accounted for, many British Columbians are looking for ways to help.

Thousands of people have already stepped up with cash donations to a number of verified GoFundMe campaigns.

The online crowdfunding platform has created a hub for verified fundraisers, which collectively had raised more than $440,000 by Friday afternoon.

Click to play video: 'Possible state of emergency for B.C. wildfires?' Possible state of emergency for B.C. wildfires?
Possible state of emergency for B.C. wildfires?

The Red Cross is expected to provide information on how it will be helping fire victims in the province soon. The charity has also established a toll-free family reunification phone line at 1-800-863-6582.

Tourism associations and operators in the Fraser Valley have also banded together to collect donations for evacuees and fire victims.

Organizers are looking for cash for the following items:

  • Gift certificates for gas, groceries, pharmacies, and other essential services
  • Camping supplies, such as: tents, sleeping bags, folding chairs, etc.
  • Cardboard boxes for transport
  • New/unused baby items, such as: bottles, diapers, wipes, etc.
  • New/unused personal hygiene items, such as: sanitizers, soaps, feminine hygiene items, face and body care items, etc.
  • Personal electronics, such as: cell phones, chargers, batteries, computers, laptops, cameras, etc.

Physical donations can be dropped off at locations in Abbotsford, Chilliwack, Hope and Aldergrove, while cash-only donations can be dropped off in Harrison, Agassiz, Mission and Langley.

Donation enquiries can be made to the Hope Visitor Centre at 604-869-2021.

Individuals have also been coordinating offers of help with accommodations, animals and transportation through the BC Wildfire and Flood Support Facebook group and a Facebook group set up by members of the Nlaka’pamux First Nation.

Pacific Coastal Airlines says it is working with the Thompson Nicola Regional District to support fire efforts and animal relief emergency services.

Enquiries can be made through the company’s reservations line at 1-800-663-2872 or our cargo department at 1-855-615-1381.

Wildfire evacuees are being urged to register at an emergency social services centre or through the province’s online portal as soon as possible.

Click to play video: 'Lytton fire evacuees scattered throughout several B.C. communities' Lytton fire evacuees scattered throughout several B.C. communities
Lytton fire evacuees scattered throughout several B.C. communities
