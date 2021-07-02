Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Alleged impaired driver with 5-year-old pulled over in Vaughan shows image of J. Cole instead of ID

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted July 2, 2021 3:47 pm
Click to play video: 'Alleged impaired driver with 5-year-old pulled over in Vaughan shows photo of J. Cole instead of ID' Alleged impaired driver with 5-year-old pulled over in Vaughan shows photo of J. Cole instead of ID
WATCH ABOVE: York Regional Police have released dashcam video captured in June that appears to show an alleged impaired driver going through two stop signs while travelling with a five-year-old child. When the officer asks for ID, it appears the accused showed a picture of rapper J. Cole.

York Regional Police say a 33-year-old woman from Toronto is facing multiple impaired driving-related charges after a bizarre series of events recorded on a cruiser’s dashcam that captured the arrest.

It was at around 6:45 p.m. on June 24 when an officer patrolling near Clarence Street and Wycliffe Avenue, south of Rutherford Road, in Vaughan, when video released by the service on Friday appeared to show a motorist — who was travelling with two other passengers, including a five-year-old girl — driving through a stop sign.

The video jumps ahead and appears to show the driver travelling through a second stop sign before pulling over.

Read more: 16-year-old allegedly high on cannabis nearly collides with York Regional Police cruiser

The officer can be heard explaining that he pulled the driver over for going through two stop signs, throwing litter out the window and said he could smell alcohol.

Story continues below advertisement

When he asked the driver about when she last had a drink, she could be heard on the video saying it was two hours earlier. The video then fast-forwards and it appears the driver was trying to show something to the officer.

“What I’m stopping to,” the woman can be heard saying.

“I asked you for your driver’s licence and you’re showing me a picture of J. Cole,” the officer responded.

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "I asked you for your driver's licence and you're showing me a picture of J. Cole," the officer responded.

“Oh, I’ll give you my driver’s licence, sorry,” she said before she was asked to exit the car.

The video fast-forwards again and the officer asked why the driver was showing him a map.

“That’s where I was stopping,” the woman said before the officer asked her what he was asking for initially.

Read more: Video shows 12-year-old boy spotted driving vehicle for impaired father, York Regional Police say

“You told me to stop, right?”

The officer could be heard telling the woman she was being investigated for drunk driving while recapping what happened just before. She could be heard telling the officer she does indeed have a driver’s licence before appearing to show him something. The video skipped ahead and showed the woman being arrested.

Story continues below advertisement

“You’ve got a kid in the car for God’s sake,” the officer could be heard saying while handcuffing the woman.

Read more: More than 140 drivers charged with impaired offences during York Region holiday RIDE program

Police said “luckily” no one was injured during the incident. Officers said the unidentified driver was charged with multiple offences, including impaired operation of a motor vehicle, having more than 80 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood and driving while under suspension. The allegations haven’t been proven in court.

Const. Laura Nicolle told Global News that impaired driving continues to be a major issue in York Region and even during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Despite the lockdowns that we have just recently have seen, and bars and restaurants having been closed for many months, our impaired numbers have not decreased,” she said.

Nicolle added York Regional Police have increased traffic enforcement in an effort to crackdown on impaired driving.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagImpaired Driving tagYork Regional Police tagDrunk Driving tagImpaired Driving Ontario tagJ. Cole tagYork Regional Police impaired driving tagImpaired Driving Vaughan tagYork Regional Police Twitter tagYork Regional Police Vaughan tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers