Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Calls to remove ‘settler’ statues in Victoria following protestors destroying James Cook statue

By Richard Zussman Global News
Posted July 2, 2021 7:01 pm
Click to play video: 'Dive crews retrieve James Cook statue statue from Victoria harbour' Dive crews retrieve James Cook statue statue from Victoria harbour
Divers retrieve the statue of James Cook on Friday morning after it was thrown into the water in Victoria's Inner Harbour.

A prominent First Nations activist is calling on the City of Victoria to “remove all monuments that celebrate settler colonialism.”

Siiam Hamilton tweeted video on Thursday of a group of people ripping down the James Cook statue in Victoria’s Inner Harbour.

The statue was then thrown into the water. In the statue’s place, the crowd erected a wooden red dress.

The dress symbolizes murdered and missing Indigenous girls and women.

The statue was later retrieved by dive teams and was missing its head.

Hamilton, who was one of the Indigenous youth who led protests at the legislature around the Coastal Gas Link pipeline through Wet’sewet’en land, said the statue was thrown into the water by ‘Nuu Chah Nulth Youth and Friends’.

Story continues below advertisement

She is also actively involved in the Fairy Creek protests.

Read more: ‘Statues can be replaced, children can’t’: Indigenous leaders react to Canada Day protest

The country is in the midst of a wider conversation around what to do with statues and monuments connected to Canada’s colonial past.

Trending Stories

Statues of people seen as symbols of colonialism and oppression of Black, Indigenous and other people of colour have been toppled across Canada and the United States over the past few years.

Cook sailed along the west coast of Canada in 1778, anchoring in Nootka Sound while seeking a northern route from the Pacific to the Atlantic. The explorer mapped out the areas he visited and renamed them, wiping out the Indigenous names.

Story continues below advertisement

Canada Research Chair in Indigenous Law and University of Victoria professor John Burrows says the usefulness of destroying these statues is contentious.

Click to play video: 'Queen Elizabeth II statue beheading among acts of vandalism connected to Beacon Hill Park' Queen Elizabeth II statue beheading among acts of vandalism connected to Beacon Hill Park
Queen Elizabeth II statue beheading among acts of vandalism connected to Beacon Hill Park – Feb 24, 2021

“There is a lot of diversity in Indigenous communities and people are going to fall on a spectrum of ideas of this toppling. I would love to see this done more in Indigenous law,” Burrows said.

“Part of this is hopefully engaging more deeply and getting past the symbolism and to the substance.”

Victoria Police investigators are asking for information and video after the Captain Cook statue in Victoria was damaged on Thursday.

Read more: Statue of George Vancouver vandalized outside city hall

Click to play video: 'Statue of George Vancouver outside of city hall vandalized' Statue of George Vancouver outside of city hall vandalized
Statue of George Vancouver outside of city hall vandalized – Jun 11, 2020

Investigators are asking for information and video of the incident.

Story continues below advertisement

“Safe, peaceful and lawful protests are permitted under the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms. Property damage is not,” police said in a statement.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
BIPOC tagStatues tagRed Dress tagIndigeneous tagJames Cook tagStatues Toppled tagCapt Cook tagStatue Toppled tagvictoria inner harbour tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers