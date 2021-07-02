Public safety issues fire ban for all of Saskatchewan due to hot, dry conditions

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA) has issued a provincewide fire ban for Crown lands and provincial parks.

The fire ban is effective immediately and includes any open fires, controlled burns and fireworks.

The ban has been put in place due to hot and dry conditions and extreme fire risk that covers “most of the province.”

“We know that this is a popular weekend for camping and outdoor activities, but due to the extreme conditions across the province, implementing a fire ban was a necessary decision,” said SPSA vice-president of operations Steve Roberts.

In Saskatchewan, there are 18 wildfires currently burning.

The latest fire risk maps are available at saskatchewan.ca/fire.

The SPSA added in a press release that many municipalities already have fire bans in place, and the SPSA encourages all municipalities to examine fire risk in their area.

Individuals who notice a wildfire can call 1-800-667-9660, dial 911 or contact their closest SPSA Forest Protection Area office.