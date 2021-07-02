Wildfires in B.C. threaten homes, trigger evacuations in Kamloops, Castlegar

A fast growing wildfire that is believed to have been triggered by lightning threatened residents and their homes in Kamloops, B.C., Thursday night. New evacuations were also underway in central and southeastern British Columbia, including Castlegar, following a significant escalation of overnight fire activity. Multiple videos posted to social media on July 1 showed large fires burning in the distance in Kamloops, and plumes of smoke wafting above Castlegar.