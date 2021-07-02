Hamilton reports just 8 new COVID-19 cases, over 74% residents 18+ with vaccinations

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton recorded just eight new COVID-19 cases on Friday and another drop in active cases day over day.

As of July 2, the city has 109 active cases with more than 80 per cent of the occurrences among people under the age of 50 and 27.52 per cent of cases among those aged 19 and under.

The city’s test positivity rate was up slightly week over week from 2.2 per cent to 2.4 as of Friday. That’s higher than the province’s daily average number, which checked in at 0.9 per cent.

Hamilton’s seven-day average of new cases is 13, which is roughly the same week over week as when the city recorded an average of 14 last Friday.

Public health is reporting just one outbreak as of Friday at the Meadowlands Preschool & Daycare on the west Mountain involving two total cases. The surge is now 10 days old.

As of June 29, Ontario reported 257 people in hospitals with COVID-19 (up 39 from the previous day). There are 276 patients in intensive care units (ICU), down by 11 day over day.

The number of COVID-19 patients in local hospitals combined is 28 at Hamilton Health Sciences (HHS) and St. Joe’s, down by six week over week.

HHS had 13 COVID-19 patients as of Friday with four in ICUs. St. Joe’s had 15 COVID-19 cases, 11 in ICUs. Combined the hospitals are reporting nine fewer ICU patients than a week ago.

Ontario has 179 people hospitalized with COVID-19, with 252 patients in intensive care units as of Friday.

Nearly 74 per cent of Hamilton adults have had COVID-19 vaccine

Close to 74 per cent of Hamilton’s population have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine dose as of Thursday, with 38.3 per cent fully vaccinated with two shots.

About 36 per cent of youth aged 12 through 17 have been fully vaccinated in Hamilton, with 72.7 percent having had a single dose.

The city reported another 6,358 shots were put into arms on July 1 for an overall total of 555,404 COVID-19 vaccinations through Hamilton clinics and pharmacies since late December 2020.

More than 15.1 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Ontario as of Thursday.

There are more than 5.1 million people who are fully vaccinated with two doses, which equals 42.3 per cent of the adult population in the province.

More than 38.1 million doses have been administered in Canada to date, with 67.72 per cent of people having had at least one dose and 32.38 per cent now fully vaccinated.

Public health Canada says more than 2.4 million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech and 1.4 million Moderna vaccines arrived in Canada this week, taking the total number of doses delivered since late last year to more than 50 million – enough to administer two shots to 75 per cent of eligible Canadians.

—With files from The Canadian Press