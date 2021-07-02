SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Ontario reports 484 COVID-19 cases, 28 deaths over past 2 days

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted July 2, 2021 10:29 am
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Toronto tourism suffers again on normally busy holiday weekend' COVID-19: Toronto tourism suffers again on normally busy holiday weekend
Canada’s biggest city is usually booming on the Canada Day long weekend. But for the second year in a row, with international travel limited and the border to the United States closed, tourism operators are missing out on millions of dollars in lost income daily. Sean O’Shea reports.

Ontario is reporting 484 total new COVID-19 cases for the past two days, bringing the provincial total to 545,381.

There were no reported numbers on Thursday due to Canada Day. There were 200 new cases on Friday and 284 on Thursday.

According to Friday’s report, 41 cases were recorded in Waterloo Region, 23 in Toronto, 21 in Peel Region and 18 in Grey Bruce.

All other local public health units reported fewer than 15 new cases in the provincial report on Friday.

The death toll in the province has risen to 9,196 as 28 more deaths were recorded over Thursday and Friday.

It's really frustrating': New drivers struggling with Ontario's driving test backlog

As of 8 p.m. on Thursday, more than 15.1 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered. That marked another new record increase of 413,361 vaccines (35,592 for a first shot and 377,769 for a second shot) in the last two days.

There are more than 5.1 million people fully immunized with two doses which is 42.3 per cent of the adult (18+) population. First dose adult coverage stands at 77.9 per cent.

Meanwhile, 534,010 Ontario residents were reported to have recovered from COVID-19, which is about 98 per cent of known cases. There were 257 resolved cases on Thursday and 281 on Friday.

The government said almost 25,200 tests were processed on Thursday and over 26,900 on Wednesday.

 

