Nearly 9,400 new COVID-19 vaccines administered in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph

Send this page to someone via email

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health is reporting on Friday that 9,377 COVID-19 vaccines were administered in the area between Wednesday and Canada Day.

Just over 8,600 of the jabs were second doses, while nearly 750 were first doses, public health reported.

The additional doses mean that almost 105,500 residents over the age of 12 are considered fully vaccinated with two shots, which equates to 39.1 per cent of the eligible population.

About 77 per cent across Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph have received at least one dose, with that figure only seeing slight increases since the middle of June.

When broken down into municipalities, 83.3 per cent of Guelph’s eligible residents are partially vaccinated, while it’s 71.1 per cent in Wellington County and 72.9 per cent in Dufferin County.

Story continues below advertisement

In June, Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph saw the number of doses administered more than double compared to the previous month.

There were a total of 136,717 vaccinations in June, including 89,448 second doses.

Public health reports that 310,798 vaccines have been administered to date since the rollout began locally on Jan. 6.

1:21 Trudeau receives Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for 2nd dose Trudeau receives Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for 2nd dose

Meanwhile, public health is reporting eight new cases of COVID-19 in Guelph between Wednesday and Friday morning, as the city’s total case count climbed to 4,536.

Active cases have fallen to 39, with another nine recoveries being reported.

Total resolved cases have climbed to 4,455 and the city’s COVID-19-related death toll remains at 42.

In Wellington County, six new cases are being reported, as its case count climbed to 1,673. The number of active cases increased to 19, with two new recoveries reported.

Story continues below advertisement

The county’s COVID-19 death toll of 41 remains unchanged.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph’s case rate is at 18.9 per 100,000, while its test positivity rate is at 1.21 per cent.

There are four people with COVID-19 in a hospital within the health unit, including two in intensive care as of Thursday.

Advertisement