Health

Quebec’s COVID-19 caseload tops 375,000 as province adds 69 new infections

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted July 2, 2021 11:08 am
People wear face masks as they sit in a park in Montreal, Sunday, June 13, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. View image in full screen
People wear face masks as they sit in a park in Montreal, Sunday, June 13, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Quebec reported 69 new COVID-19 infections and three more deaths, including one in the past 24 hours, Friday as the health crisis continues.

The latest information comes as the government announced last week it will no longer provide pandemic update on weekends and statutory holidays. The province reported a total of 162 new cases and seven additional deaths since June 30, but did not provide the exact numbers for Canada Day.

The immunization campaign shows another 96,567 doses of the novel coronavirus were administered since the last report, bringing the total number of doses given to more than 8.5 million.

READ MORE: Quebec to allow outdoor festivals to accommodate up to 5,000 people this summer

When it comes to shipments, the government reported it received 19,714 doses of the Moderna vaccine on Wednesday. It is not expecting any more deliveries this week.

Hospitalizations related to the virus, meanwhile, dropped by three to 110. Of those patients, the number in intensive care units remains unchanged at 34.

Health authorities say 17,464 tests were given since the last update.

The province’s caseload stands at 375,019. The health crisis has killed 11,217 Quebecers to date.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, more than 362,000 recoveries have been reported.

Click to play video: 'Trudeau receives Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for 2nd dose' Trudeau receives Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for 2nd dose
Trudeau receives Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for 2nd dose
