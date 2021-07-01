Quebec to allow outdoor festivals to accommodate up to 5,000 people this summer

Send this page to someone via email

Outdoor festivals in Quebec will be allowed to accommodate up to 5,000 people this summer amid the province’s relaxing of COVID-19 measures.

The public health department announced Thursday that it was increasing the maximum capacity from 3,500 people to 5,000 as of Friday.

Health officials said the decision was made due to the “favourable epidemiological situation” in the province.

Authorities added that people who do not reside at the same address still have to keep a 1.5 meter distance between them.

This comes as some major festivals in Montreal, including Osheaga and île Soniq, were postponed until 2021.

The Francos de Montréal, which takes place in September, will however benefit from the new capacity increase.

