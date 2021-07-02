1 dead, 3 injured after shooting at Toronto apartment complex: police

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say one of three people shot at an apartment complex early Friday has died.

Emergency crews were called to a property at the corner of Vendome Place and Grenoble Drive, southeast of Don Mills Road and Eglinton Avenue East, at around 12:45 a.m. with reports a person was shot.

After officers and paramedics arrived, four people were found at the complex.

One of those shot died at the scene while two others were taken to a hospital by paramedics in stable condition. A fourth person suffered some sort of medical episode during the shooting and was assessed at the scene.

A large part of Grenoble Drive and Vendome Place was blocked off by officers as evidence markers dotted an entrance to a parking garage at the property.

Meanwhile, as of early Friday, investigators didn’t release suspect information.

DEVELOPING: #Toronto police say three people have shot at a residential complex off of Grenoble Drive/Vendome Place. One of those shot has died. A fourth person was also treated for a medical episode. No suspect information at this time. pic.twitter.com/dKrOYnBrkj — Nick Westoll (@NWestoll) July 2, 2021

SHOOTING: (UPDATE)

Vendome Pl & Grenoble Dr

– police o/s

– @TorontoMedics o/s

– officers confirmed a total of 4 injured parties

– 3 gunshot victims – 1 victim has been pronounced deceased o/s, 2 others taken to hospital in stable condition

– ongoing investigation#GO1236893

^al — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) July 2, 2021

