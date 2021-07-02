Menu

Crime

1 dead, 3 injured after shooting at Toronto apartment complex: police

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted July 2, 2021 5:29 am
Officers block off a large section of Vendome Place and Grenoble Drive early Friday. View image in full screen
Officers block off a large section of Vendome Place and Grenoble Drive early Friday. Nick Westoll / Global News

Toronto police say one of three people shot at an apartment complex early Friday has died.

Emergency crews were called to a property at the corner of Vendome Place and Grenoble Drive, southeast of Don Mills Road and Eglinton Avenue East, at around 12:45 a.m. with reports a person was shot.

After officers and paramedics arrived, four people were found at the complex.

Read more: An in-depth look at how Toronto’s paramedics work to save victims of gun violence, trauma

One of those shot died at the scene while two others were taken to a hospital by paramedics in stable condition. A fourth person suffered some sort of medical episode during the shooting and was assessed at the scene.

A large part of Grenoble Drive and Vendome Place was blocked off by officers as evidence markers dotted an entrance to a parking garage at the property.

Meanwhile, as of early Friday, investigators didn’t release suspect information.

