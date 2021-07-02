Large police investigation underway at Toronto city hall parking garage amid reports of injuries

Send this page to someone via email

There is a large police presence at Toronto city hall amid reports multiple people were treated and taken to hospital and/or assessed by paramedics after some sort of altercation late Thursday.

The Toronto Police Service didn’t release any information about the incident aside from a brief update on Twitter saying there was a “police investigation” near Bay Street and Queen Street West.

However, it appears that officers were called to the city hall property just before 12 a.m. with reports of “unknown trouble.”

Global News received reports about a police officer who was allegedly struck in the parking garage while another required an ambulance. Despite multiple requests for comments, a spokesperson for Toronto Paramedics referred a request from Global News to the Toronto Police Service where a spokesperson declined to provide comment.

Video posted on social media also appeared to show several emergency services members at the front door of Toronto city hall, but it’s unclear what they were doing there.

Just after 2 a.m., Global News observed interim Toronto Police Chief James Ramer and deputy chief Peter Yuen at city hall early Friday. When asked about the incident, both declined to comment on the situation.

Members of the collision reconstruction unit were also seen at the entrance to the parking garage.

This is a developing story that will be updated throughout the day.

