Crime

Man critically injured after ‘interaction’ involving Peel police responding to Brampton apartment call

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted July 1, 2021 8:05 pm
Click to play video: 'SIU director speaks 1-on-1 with Global News anchor Farah Nasser' SIU director speaks 1-on-1 with Global News anchor Farah Nasser
WATCH ABOVE: Global News anchor Farah Nasser sat down with Joseph Martino, the director of the Special Investigations Unit, for a wide-ranging discussion about the agency, how it operates, and how he and the agency are responding to calls for change – Jul 7, 2020

A man has been taken to a hospital in life-threatening condition after Peel Regional Police say there was an “interaction” involving officers who were responding to reports of gunshots being fired at a Brampton apartment building.

Ontario’s police watchdog, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), invoked its mandate after tweets from police said emergency crews were called to an apartment building on Charolais Boulevard, just east of McMurchy Avenue South, at around 4:10 p.m.

Before 5 p.m., an update was posted saying paramedics took a person to a local hospital and there was a plea for anyone who saw or heard anything to call officers.

Almost two hours later, an update was posted reiterating the sounds of gunshots were heard inside the building.

Read more: A closer look at Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit, how it operates, and the data it collects

“There was an interaction between an adult male and police,” the update said.

“Adult male transported to local hospital and is in life-threatening condition.”

A Peel Paramedics spokesperson told Global News their crews were called to the scene at around 4:30 p.m. and that the man was later taken to hospital with critical injuries.

Global News contacted the SIU Thursday evening in order to ask more about the agency’s investigation, but a spokesperson wasn’t immediately available for comment.

