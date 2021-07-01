Man critically injured after ‘interaction’ involving Peel police responding to Brampton apartment call

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been taken to a hospital in life-threatening condition after Peel Regional Police say there was an “interaction” involving officers who were responding to reports of gunshots being fired at a Brampton apartment building.

Ontario’s police watchdog, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), invoked its mandate after tweets from police said emergency crews were called to an apartment building on Charolais Boulevard, just east of McMurchy Avenue South, at around 4:10 p.m.

Before 5 p.m., an update was posted saying paramedics took a person to a local hospital and there was a plea for anyone who saw or heard anything to call officers.

Almost two hours later, an update was posted reiterating the sounds of gunshots were heard inside the building.

Story continues below advertisement

“There was an interaction between an adult male and police,” the update said.

“Adult male transported to local hospital and is in life-threatening condition.”

A Peel Paramedics spokesperson told Global News their crews were called to the scene at around 4:30 p.m. and that the man was later taken to hospital with critical injuries.

Global News contacted the SIU Thursday evening in order to ask more about the agency’s investigation, but a spokesperson wasn’t immediately available for comment.

WEAPONS DANGEROUS

– Charolais Blvd / McMurchy Av S #Brampton

– Reports of gunshots being heard inside a residential building

– Large police presence

– Awaiting further information

– R/C 4:10pm

– 21-0227183 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) July 1, 2021

UPDATE: – #PRP attended for sounds of gunshots from inside a building

– There was an interaction between an adult male and police

– Adult male transported to local hospital and is in life-threatening condition

– SIU has invoked their mandate

– Area is being held for SIU — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) July 1, 2021

Advertisement