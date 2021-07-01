SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

COVID-19: N.S. reporting 4 new cases, 1 probable case connected to Glace Bay school

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted July 1, 2021 1:03 pm
Nova Scotia is reporting four new cases of COVID-19 and nine recoveries. View image in full screen
Nova Scotia is reporting four new cases of COVID-19 and nine recoveries. Getty Images / File Photo

Nova Scotia has reported four new cases of COVID-19, one probable case and nine recoveries on Thursday.

Three of the new cases are in Central Zone and one is in Northern Zone. All are related to travel.

The probable case is connected to Oceanview Education Centre in Glace Bay, and is “being treated as a lab-confirmed positive to ensure all precautions are taken.”

“Indeterminate test results do not provide a negative or positive. They may occur because someone previously had COVID-19 and the virus is still detectable in their system, or someone has been tested before the virus is fully detectable,” the province wrote in a news release.

“In these situations, public health conducts further assessment, including whether someone had or has symptoms or was recently exposed to someone with COVID-19, to inform how the case is treated.”

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Poor ventilation in N.S. classrooms continues to be health risk, says teachers union

Public Health will be reaching out to close contacts of the positive and probable cases.

The school year wrapped up this week, but as a precaution, Public Health is recommending all students and staff at that school be tested for COVID-19.

The province currently has 51 active cases of COVID-19. Two people are in hospital.

Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 3,731 tests on Wednesday.

Click to play video: 'Family members reunite for 1st time since pandemic began' Family members reunite for 1st time since pandemic began
Family members reunite for 1st time since pandemic began
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagHealth tagCOVID update tagglace bay tagNS COVID-19 tagOceanview Education Centre tagcovid canada day tagGlace Bay school tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers