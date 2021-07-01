Stewiacke, N.S. left cleaning up after storm downs trees, destroys barn

A storm that struck Stewiacke, N.S. on Wednesday afternoon left behind a trail of damage and destruction — leaving residents still cleaning up one day later.
The storm cell made its way through the area at around 3 p.m.
There was a severe thunderstorm warning at the time, said to potentially bring wind gusts of up to 90 km/h.
Photos and videos posted on social media show strong winds, intense rain and hail during the storm, as well as uprooted trees and a destroyed barn in the aftermath.
One resident who shared a photo of the remnants of a barn with Global News said there were no injuries, but the debris was blown right across a field.
The Stewiacke Fire Department said it responded to seven calls in under two hours. The calls included downed power lines, trees on fire close to homes, railways blocked and a house struck by lightning.
Comments