Stewiacke, N.S. left cleaning up after storm downs trees, destroys barn

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted July 1, 2021 10:55 am
A damaging storm swept through Stewiacke, N.S. on June 30, 2021. The barn pictured here was completely destroyed. View image in full screen
A damaging storm swept through Stewiacke, N.S. on June 30, 2021. The barn pictured here was completely destroyed. Submitted

A storm that struck Stewiacke, N.S. on Wednesday afternoon left behind a trail of damage and destruction — leaving residents still cleaning up one day later.

The storm cell made its way through the area at around 3 p.m.

There was a severe thunderstorm warning at the time, said to potentially bring wind gusts of up to 90 km/h.

Photos and videos posted on social media show strong winds, intense rain and hail during the storm, as well as uprooted trees and a destroyed barn in the aftermath.

One resident who shared a photo of the remnants of a barn with Global News said there were no injuries, but the debris was blown right across a field.

The Stewiacke Fire Department said it responded to seven calls in under two hours. The calls included downed power lines, trees on fire close to homes, railways blocked and a house struck by lightning.

