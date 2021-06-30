Menu

Education

Day of Love planned for July 1 in Hamilton as an alternative to Canada Day

By Ken Mann 900 CHML
Posted June 30, 2021 2:11 pm
Hundreds of pairs of shoes were recently placed at the Eagles Among Us monument at Battlefield House, in response to the discovery of unmarked graves at a former residential school site in B.C. View image in full screen
A gathering is planned for Canada Day, at Hamilton’s Pier 4 Park, open to the Indigenous community and its allies.

It’s being called the Day of Love, planned from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., as an alternative to Canada Day.

Organizers, in a social media post, say they will not be celebrating Canada but rather “creating space for song, for prayer, for medicines and for laughter.”

Dawn Lavell-Harvard, president of the Ontario Native Women’s Association, says she’s seen a shift in attitude and understanding in Canadian society after the discoveries of unmarked graves at residential school sites in B.C. and Saskatchewan.

“Now that people really, truly understand the atrocities that happened,” said Lavell-Harvard, who spoke with CHML as part of A Day To Listen on June 30, “this one is hard to ignore.”

“Canadian society has been really supported in being able to ignore it, up until this point; it has been very well hidden,” she said.

Read more: Brantford modifies Canada Day plans in show of solidarity

Lavell-Harvard stressed that what’s needed now is support for healing.

“With every new grave we find, communities and survivors of residential schools are being re-traumatized, are being taken right back.”

Read more: Stoney Creek memorial grows to children found in unmarked burial sites at former residential school in B.C.

At the political level, Lavell-Harvard said she finds it “absolutely appalling that the Canadian government will talk about their sorrow for these children’s bodies that have been found, and at the same time, continue to discriminate against First Nations children on reserves by underfunding their education.”

“They receive significantly less money than non-Indigenous children in the same province,” said Lavell-Harvard.

