What’s open and closed in and around Barrie for Canada Day 2021

For a second year in a row, Barrie, Ont., residents will be spending Canada Day differently as gathering restrictions remain in place as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
On Wednesday, the province moved into the second step of its reopening plan, which limits outdoor gatherings to 25 people and indoor ones to five.
Restaurants can now seat six people per table on patios, while essential retail can now operate at 50 per cent capacity and non-essential retail at 25 per cent capacity. Personal care services and stores in shopping malls can reopen with restrictions.
For Canada Day this year, the City of Barrie will focus on reconciliation and education of the history and culture of the region’s Indigenous populations.
Some businesses and services in and around Barrie will also have altered hours for Canada Day, July 1. Here’s what to expect:
What’s open:
- Beer Store locations on Anne Street South, Bayfield Street and Mapleview Drive will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- TangerOutlets Cookstown is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., though individual store hours may vary. Patrons should contact stores directly
- Some restaurant patios will be open. People should call individual restaurants directly for more details
- Some pharmacies will be open. People should call locations directly for more details
- Go Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule
- Barrie Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule
What’s closed:
- All LCBO locations
- The Beer Store on Yonge Street in Barrie
- Zehrs grocery stores in Barrie
- The Barrie Library
- Barrie city hall
- Georgian Mall
- Upper Canada Mall
- The Allandale Recreation Centre, Holly Community Centre (open for immunization clinic), East Bayfield Community Centre, Eastview Arena and Sadlon Arena
- There will be no Canada Post mail collection or distribution
- There will be no curbside waste collection. Collection will occur one day later for the remainder of the week
