What’s open and closed in and around Barrie for Canada Day 2021

Send this page to someone via email

For a second year in a row, Barrie, Ont., residents will be spending Canada Day differently as gathering restrictions remain in place as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

On Wednesday, the province moved into the second step of its reopening plan, which limits outdoor gatherings to 25 people and indoor ones to five.

Restaurants can now seat six people per table on patios, while essential retail can now operate at 50 per cent capacity and non-essential retail at 25 per cent capacity. Personal care services and stores in shopping malls can reopen with restrictions.

For Canada Day this year, the City of Barrie will focus on reconciliation and education of the history and culture of the region’s Indigenous populations.

Story continues below advertisement

Some businesses and services in and around Barrie will also have altered hours for Canada Day, July 1. Here’s what to expect:

What’s open:

Beer Store locations on Anne Street South, Bayfield Street and Mapleview Drive will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

TangerOutlets Cookstown is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., though individual store hours may vary. Patrons should contact stores directly

Some restaurant patios will be open. People should call individual restaurants directly for more details

Some pharmacies will be open. People should call locations directly for more details

Go Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule

Barrie Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule

4:44 How to speak with your children about showing solidarity with Indigenous peoples on Canada Day How to speak with your children about showing solidarity with Indigenous peoples on Canada Day

What’s closed:

All LCBO locations

The Beer Store on Yonge Street in Barrie

Zehrs grocery stores in Barrie

The Barrie Library

Barrie city hall

Georgian Mall

Upper Canada Mall

The Allandale Recreation Centre, Holly Community Centre (open for immunization clinic), East Bayfield Community Centre, Eastview Arena and Sadlon Arena

There will be no Canada Post mail collection or distribution

There will be no curbside waste collection. Collection will occur one day later for the remainder of the week

4:05 Activist group urges more Canada Day cancellations Activist group urges more Canada Day cancellations