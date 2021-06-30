COVID-19: 1st dose walk-ins will be taken at all clinics across Waterloo Region

Send this page to someone via email

Starting on Canada Day, Waterloo Region will allow walk-ins to get their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at 19 clinics across the area.

“Expanding first-dose walk-ins to anytime anywhere is just one of the steps we are taking to get more vaccines into arms as soon as possible,” said Waterloo Regional Police Deputy Chief Shirley Hilton, who is heading the region’s vaccine distribution task force.

“In addition to expanding our capacity at all our vaccination clinics, we are committed to finding new ways to get first and second doses to everyone in our community.”

2:05 Canada’s COVID-19 death toll could be far higher than official number: study Canada’s COVID-19 death toll could be far higher than official number: study

Last week, the region announced that a handful of clinics were offering such an option.

Story continues below advertisement

The region advises those who are between the ages of 12 and 17 that they can only be vaccinated at clinics offering the Pfizer vaccine.

A list of clinics and what type of vaccines they offer can be found on Waterloo Region’s website.