Waterloo Region eliminating a step in COVID-19 vaccine booking process

Waterloo Region’s COVID-19 vaccination task force announced a second major change to its system on Tuesday morning.

First it announced the opportunity for residents to walk into clinics without an appointment and then it said that it will eliminate the need for pre-registration as well.

Both of these moves will come into effect on Wednesday.

The task force says it can eliminate the extra step in the booking process due to an increased and more stable supply of vaccine.

“Now, anyone 12 years of age and older can use this self-serve option to book their own first-dose appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine,” a statement read.

“Additionally, residents who are eligible for their second-dose at an earlier interval can reschedule an earlier appointment themselves.”

The task force says residents can still continue to book first and second doses through pharmacies and primary care providers as well.

It notes that earlier booking will open up to anyone who got their first dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine prior to May 30 and lives in the region.

“It is important to respect the severity of the current situation in Waterloo Region,” medical officer of health Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang stated.

“Widespread vaccination is critical to protect everyone from the Delta variant which is the most transmissible variant we have seen to date.”