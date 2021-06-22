SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Waterloo Region eliminating a step in COVID-19 vaccine booking process

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted June 22, 2021 12:35 pm
Click to play video: 'COVID-19 surge in Ontario’s Waterloo region blamed on Delta variant' COVID-19 surge in Ontario’s Waterloo region blamed on Delta variant
COVID-19 surge in Ontario's Waterloo region blamed on Delta variant

Waterloo Region’s COVID-19 vaccination task force announced a second major change to its system on Tuesday morning.

First it announced the opportunity for residents to walk into clinics without an appointment and then it said that it will eliminate the need for pre-registration as well.

Read more: Walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations to begin in Waterloo Region on Wednesday

Both of these moves will come into effect on Wednesday.

The task force says it can eliminate the extra step in the booking process due to an increased and more stable supply of vaccine.

Click to play video: 'Majority of Canadians say remote learning negatively impacted children’s mental health: poll' Majority of Canadians say remote learning negatively impacted children’s mental health: poll
Majority of Canadians say remote learning negatively impacted children’s mental health: poll

“Now, anyone 12 years of age and older can use this self-serve option to book their own first-dose appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine,” a statement read.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“Additionally, residents who are eligible for their second-dose at an earlier interval can reschedule an earlier appointment themselves.”

The task force says residents can still continue to book first and second doses through pharmacies and primary care providers as well.

Read more: Another 20,000 people vaccinated in Waterloo Region

It notes that earlier booking will open up to anyone who got their first dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine prior to May 30 and lives in the region.

“It is important to respect the severity of the current situation in Waterloo Region,” medical officer of health Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang stated.

“Widespread vaccination is critical to protect everyone from the Delta variant which is the most transmissible variant we have seen to date.”

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagWaterloo tagKitchener news tagWaterloo news tagCambridge tagKitchener tagCambridge news tagCOVID-19 Waterloo tagCovid-19 Kitchener tagCOVID-19 Cambridge tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers