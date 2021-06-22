Walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations to begin in Waterloo Region on Wednesday

There’s good news for those who have not yet gotten their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in Waterloo Region.
Waterloo Region’s COVID-19 vaccine task force says walk-in appointments will be offered at three clinics in Kitchener and Waterloo starting Wednesday.
It says those options will be available during limited hours at The Boardwalk in Waterloo, the Health Sciences Campus in Kitchener and at the Waterloo Public Health offices in Waterloo, though the program could be expanded depending upon popularity and capacity.
“As the highly transmissible Delta variant spreads in our community, it is critical that we get the vaccine to people who still need to receive their first dose,” said Shirley Hilton, Waterloo Region Police deputy chief.
“No one who wants the vaccine will be left behind,” the head of the task force added. “These walk-in spots are available to make it easier for anyone who still needs to get a first dose.”
The new option will not affect anyone who has already booked an appointment.
The new walk-in option will be available at the following times for those in need of their first dose of a vaccine:
• Health Sciences Campus Vaccination Clinic
10 Victoria St. South, Kitchener
Monday to Friday: 1-4 p.m. and 5-8 p.m.
Saturday and Sunday: 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. and 1–4 p.m.
• The Boardwalk Vaccination Clinic
435 The Boardwalk, Medical Centre 2, Suite 106, Waterloo
Open seven days a week: 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.
• Waterloo Region Public Health
99 Regina St. South, Waterloo
Open Saturday and Sunday: 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. and 1–3:30 p.m.
