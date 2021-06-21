Another 20,000 people vaccinated in Waterloo Region

Send this page to someone via email

More than 20,000 people received a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in the area over the weekend, according to Waterloo Region’s vaccine distribution task force.

The agency reports that there have now been 466,994 vaccinations in the region, 22,033 more than it reported on Friday.

The number of residents who are fully vaccinated continues to climb rapidly as well. That number now stands at 88,728, 14,533 more than three days earlier.

A total of 73.38 per cent of eligible residents have now been vaccinated while 15.07 per cent of the entire population in the area is now fully vaccinated.

The task force provides a breakdown of those who have received a COVID-19 vaccine by age group and over the weekend, those 50 to 59 years old made it past the 75 per cent marker.

The goal is to see 75 per cent of residents fully vaccinated, which would, in theory, achieve herd immunity.

On the flip side of the coin, Waterloo Public Health reported another 61 positive tests for COVID-19, raising the total number of cases in the area to 17,089.

The rolling average number of new cases climbs back up to 60.7.

Another 47 people were also cleared of the virus, raising the total number of resolved cases in the area to 16,274.

On Sunday, Waterloo Public Health reported that a nursing home resident, who had received two doses of a vaccine, died after contracting the virus.

There were no new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Monday, leaving the death toll in the area at 260, including four people in June.

There are 530 active COVID-19 cases in Waterloo Region.

There are also 57 people in area hospitals (including Guelph and Fergus) with 22 of those being in need of intensive care.

There are also now 11 active COVID-19 outbreaks after one was declared in a retail store after four people caught the virus.

Elsewhere, Ontario reported 270 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, the smallest single-day increase since mid-September. The provincial case total now stands at 542,468.

Waterloo Region is still among the worst locales provincewide as the Ontario government stated that 47 cases were recorded in Toronto, 44 in Waterloo Region, 42 in Peel Region, and 22 in York Region, with all other areas coming in below 20.

The province and Waterloo Region collect the numbers they report from different 24-hour timeframes.

The death toll in the province has risen to 9,022 as three more deaths were recorded.

— with files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues

