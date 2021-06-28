COVID-19: 30 per cent of adults in Waterloo Region now fully vaccinated

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Region’s vaccine distribution task force is reporting that nearly 7,400 new COVID-19 vaccinations were administered in the area on Sunday.

That brings the total number of doses administered in the region to 530,011 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.

A large portion of the new vaccinations saw people receiving a second dose as the task force reports there have now been 141,340 residents who are fully vaccinated.

This means that just over 30 per cent of adults in the area are fully vaccinated, while 76.6 per cent have received one dose of a vaccine.

Just over 75 per cent of those over the age of 12 have had one dose of a vaccine.

Meanwhile, Waterloo’s public health unit is reporting 59 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, raising the total number of cases in the area to 17,483.

Active cases fell by 10 from the previous day to 466, which includes 52 people in a hospital. Among the hospitalizations, 25 are being treated in an intensive care unit.

No new fatal cases have been reported, with 262 deaths related to the coronavirus.

Ontario is reporting 210 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, the smallest increase in daily cases since Sept. 13, 2020. The provincial case total now stands at 544,414.

The death toll in the province has risen to 9,129 as three more deaths were recorded.

As of 8 p.m. on Sunday, more than 14.2 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered. That marked an increase of 180,369 vaccines (19,220 for a first shot and 161,149 for a second shot) in the last day.

There are more than 4.3 million people fully immunized with two doses, which is 35.4 per cent of the adult population. First-dose adult coverage stands at 77.3 per cent.

