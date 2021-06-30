Menu

Crime

Portage RCMP probe hit and run that injured cyclist on Trans-Canada Highway

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted June 30, 2021 12:12 pm
Picture of the 40-year-old mans bike after being hit by a westbound vehicle on the Trans-Canada Highway. View image in full screen
Picture of the 40-year-old mans bike after being hit by a westbound vehicle on the Trans-Canada Highway. RCMP

The Portage La Prairie RCMP are investigating a hit and run that seriously injured a cyclist on the Trans-Canada Highway on June 28.

Police say that about two kilometres west of Austin, Man., at around 10 p.m., a 40-year-old male cyclist from Ontario was travelling westbound on the highway when he was struck by the passenger side of a westbound vehicle.

Police say they are looking for a red vehicle, likely a pickup truck, with a broken passenger side headlight.

Read more: Winnipeg senior killed in hit and run was trying to stop break-in, police say

The cyclist was thrown off his bicycle and landed in the north ditch.

The vehicle did not remain at the scene and the cyclist suffered serious injuries and was taken to Winnipeg Hospital.

Read more: Winnipeg senior, 82, killed in hit and run, say police

Anyone with any information can call Portage RCMP or post an online tip

Picture of the 40-year-old male’s bike after being hit by a westbound vehicle on the Trans-Canada Highway. View image in full screen
Picture of the 40-year-old male’s bike after being hit by a westbound vehicle on the Trans-Canada Highway. RCMP

 

 

 

