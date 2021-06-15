Police look for tow truck allegedly involved in Winnipeg hit and run

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help tracking down a tow truck following a hit and run involving a pedestrian in the West Alexander neighbourhood.

Emergency crews were called to the crash near the corner of Logan Avenue and Tecumseh Street around 8:20 a.m. Tuesday.

Police haven’t released any information on the victim or their condition.

Investigators have released a photo of a vehicle they say was involved in the crash.

Winnipeg police released a photo of the tow truck Tuesday. Winnipeg police/Handout

The vehicle is described as a tow truck with a light bar on the roof.

Story continues below advertisement

The truck appears to be a Chevrolet painted black on the passenger’s side with an orange roof and hood in a photo released by police later in the day Tuesday.

Logan Avenue remains closed to traffic between Arlington and Tecumseh streets as police investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 204-986-7085.

Investigators are looking for the public's assistance in locating the following vehicle that was involved in a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian at 8:20 this morning at Logan/ Tecumseh. Anyone who has information is asked to call Traffic at 204-986-7085. pic.twitter.com/DW31ilUMnm — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) June 15, 2021