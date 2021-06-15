Menu

Crime

Police look for tow truck allegedly involved in Winnipeg hit and run

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted June 15, 2021 11:50 am
Winnipeg police investigate a hit and run near Logan Avenue and Tecumseh Street Tuesday. View image in full screen
Winnipeg police investigate a hit and run near Logan Avenue and Tecumseh Street Tuesday. Rudi Pawlychyn/Global News

Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help tracking down a tow truck following a hit and run involving a pedestrian in the West Alexander neighbourhood.

Emergency crews were called to the crash near the corner of Logan Avenue and Tecumseh Street around 8:20 a.m. Tuesday.

Read more: Charges laid after alleged Winnipeg hit-and-run caught on surveillance video

Police haven’t released any information on the victim or their condition.

Investigators have released a photo of a vehicle they say was involved in the crash.

Winnipeg police released a photo of the tow truck Tuesday.
Winnipeg police released a photo of the tow truck Tuesday. Winnipeg police/Handout

The vehicle is described as a tow truck with a light bar on the roof.

Story continues below advertisement

The truck appears to be a Chevrolet painted black on the passenger’s side with an orange roof and hood in a photo released by police later in the day Tuesday.

Read more: Winnipeg police investigating hit-and-run that killed cyclist

Logan Avenue remains closed to traffic between Arlington and Tecumseh streets as police investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 204-986-7085.

