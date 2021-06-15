Police look for tow truck allegedly involved in Winnipeg hit and run

Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help tracking down a tow truck following a hit and run involving a pedestrian in the West Alexander neighbourhood.
Emergency crews were called to the crash near the corner of Logan Avenue and Tecumseh Street around 8:20 a.m. Tuesday.
Police haven’t released any information on the victim or their condition.
Investigators have released a photo of a vehicle they say was involved in the crash.
The vehicle is described as a tow truck with a light bar on the roof.
The truck appears to be a Chevrolet painted black on the passenger’s side with an orange roof and hood in a photo released by police later in the day Tuesday.
Logan Avenue remains closed to traffic between Arlington and Tecumseh streets as police investigate.
Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 204-986-7085.
