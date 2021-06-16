Winnipeg senior killed in hit and run was trying to stop break-in, police say

Send this page to someone via email

A 22-year-old Winnipeg man is in custody facing manslaughter charges after police say he killed a senior while speeding away from a crime scene Tuesday morning.

The victim, an 82-year-old man, was taken to hospital in critical condition, where he later died of his injuries.

George Birch, 82, attempted to stop a break & enter and theft in progress at a business. The victim was struck and killed with a vehicle and the driver fled the area.

Matthew Hildebrand, 22, has been charged with Manslaughter.

On Wednesday, police provided more details, saying the victim, identified as George Birch, was trying to stop a break and enter taking place at a Logan Avenue business when he was hit by a vehicle driven by a suspect.

Matthew Jacob Hildebrand has been charged with manslaughter in the city’s 16th homicide of the year, as well as break and enter and theft, and failing to stop after an accident causing death.

