Crime

Winnipeg senior killed in hit and run was trying to stop break-in, police say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 16, 2021 1:07 pm
Winnipeg police investigate a hit and run near Logan Avenue and Tecumseh Street Tuesday. View image in full screen
Winnipeg police investigate a hit and run near Logan Avenue and Tecumseh Street Tuesday. Rudi Pawlychyn/Global News

A 22-year-old Winnipeg man is in custody facing manslaughter charges after police say he killed a senior while speeding away from a crime scene Tuesday morning.

The victim, an 82-year-old man, was taken to hospital in critical condition, where he later died of his injuries.

Read more: Winnipeg senior, 82, killed in hit and run, say police

On Wednesday, police provided more details, saying the victim, identified as George Birch, was trying to stop a break and enter taking place at a Logan Avenue business when he was hit by a vehicle driven by a suspect.

Matthew Jacob Hildebrand has been charged with manslaughter in the city’s 16th homicide of the year, as well as break and enter and theft, and failing to stop after an accident causing death.

