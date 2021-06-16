Winnipeg senior killed in hit and run was trying to stop break-in, police say

A 22-year-old Winnipeg man is in custody facing manslaughter charges after police say he killed a senior while speeding away from a crime scene Tuesday morning.
The victim, an 82-year-old man, was taken to hospital in critical condition, where he later died of his injuries.
On Wednesday, police provided more details, saying the victim, identified as George Birch, was trying to stop a break and enter taking place at a Logan Avenue business when he was hit by a vehicle driven by a suspect.
Matthew Jacob Hildebrand has been charged with manslaughter in the city’s 16th homicide of the year, as well as break and enter and theft, and failing to stop after an accident causing death.
Winnipeg senior, 82, killed in hit and run, say police
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments