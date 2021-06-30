38 record highs set in Alberta Tuesday as historic heat wave continues

Environment Canada says dozens more record highs were set in Alberta on Tuesday as a historic heat wave continued.
A weather summary posted to the national weather agency’s website lists a whopping 38 communities throughout Alberta that saw previous record highs for June 29 broken, including Calgary, Edmonton and Lethbridge.
The hottest new record high was recorded in Beaverlodge, which saw temperatures climb to 40.7 C on Tuesday. The town’s previous record high for June 29 was 30.6 C.
Airdrie
New record: 36.3 C
Old record: 34.4 C (set in 1896)
Records in this area have been kept since 1881
Athabasca
New record: 35.5 C
Old record: 30 c (set in 1950)
Records in this area have been kept since 1900
Banff
New record: 37.8 C
Old record: 33.9 C (set in 1937)
Records in this area have been kept since 1887
Beaverlodge
New record: 40.7 C
Old record: 30.6 C (set in 1924_
Records in this area have been kept since 1912
Bow Island
New record: 36.0 C
Old record: 32.2 C set in 2008
Records in this area have been kept since 1961
Bow Valley (Provincial Park)
New record: 38.1 C
Old record of 33.9 C (set in 1937)
Records in this area have been kept since 1928
Breton
New record: 35.5 C
Old record: 31.0 C (set in 2003)
Records in this area have been kept since 1939
Calgary
New record: 36.3 C
Old record: 34.4 C (set in 1896)
Records in this area have been kept since 1881
Cardston
New record: 35.0 C
Old record: 34.4 C (set in 1937)
Records in this area have been kept since 1918
Claresholm
New record: 35.7 C
Old record: 33.5 C (set in 2008)
Records in this area have been kept since 1951
Cold Lake
New record: 35.0 C
Old record: 33.9 C (set in 1984)
Records in this area have been kept since 1952
Drumheller
New record: 39.3 C
Old record: 37.8 C (set in 1937)
Records in this area have been kept since 1923
Edmonton (International Airport)
New record: 33.2 C
Old record: 30.1 C (set in 1978)
Records in this area have been kept since 1959
Edson
New record: 38.6 C
Old record: 36.7 C (set in 1937)
Records in this area have been kept since 1916
Elk Island (National Park)
New record: 33.9 C
Old record: 31.6 C (set in 2008)
Records in this area have been kept since 1966
Esther
New record: 35.7 C
Old record: 32.5 C (set in 1989)
Records in this area have been kept since 1985
Grande Prairie
New record: 41.5 C
Old record: 30.3 C (set in 2008)
Records in this area have been kept since 1922
Hendrickson Creek
New record: 38.1 C
Old record: 29.5 C (set in 2008)
Records in this area have been kept since 1995
High Level
New record: 32.1 C
Old record: 31.5 C( set in 1982)
Records in this area have been kept since 1962
High River
New record: 36.3 C
Old record: 33.5 C (set in 2008)
Records in this area have been kept since 1913
Highvale
New record: 36.4 C
Old record: 30.0 C (set in 1979)
Records in this area have been kept since 1977
Jasper
New record: 40.3 C
Old record: 33.0 C (set in 2008)
Records in this area have been kept since 1916
Lethbridge
New record: 36.4 C
Old record: 34.0 C (set in 1984)
Records in this area have been kept since 1902
Mildred Lake
New record: 34.9 C
Old record: 32.2 C (set in 1979)
Records in this area have been kept since 1965
Milk River
New record: 34.7 C
Old records: 33.6 C (set in 2015)
Records in this area have been kept since 1994
Nordegg
New record: 36.5 C
Old record: 32.8 C (set in 1937)
Records in this area have been kept since 1915
Peace River
New record: 38.1 C
Old record: 33.9 C (set in 1926)
Records in this area have been kept since 1907
Pincher Creek
New record: 33.6 C
Old record: 32.2 (set in 1896)
Records in this area have been kept since 1893
Red Earth Creek
New record: 38.4 C
Old record: 33.3 (set in 2015)
Records in this area have been kept since 1994
Rocky Mountain House
New record: 34.3 C
Old record: 30.6 C (set in 1937)
Records in this area have been kept since 1915
Slave Lake
New record of 36.7 C
Old record of 34.4 C (set in 1937)
Records in this area have been kept since 1922
Stavely
New record: 32.3 C
Old record: 30.5 C (set in 1978)
Records in this area have been kept since 1914
Stony Plain
New record: 35.3 C
Old record: 29.7 C (set in 2008)
Records in this area have been kept since 1966
Strathmore
New record: 35.5 C
Old record: 34.4 C (set in 1937)
Records in this area have been kept since 1912
Sundre
New record: 34.8 C
Old record: 31.3 C (set in 2008)
Records in this area have been kept since 1993
Taber
New record: 36.3 C
Old record: 33.7 C (set in 2008)
Records in this area have been kept since 1947
Wainwright
New record: 36.4 C
Old record: 35.5 C (set in 1984)
Records in this area have been kept since 1966
Waterton Park
New record: 33.4 C
Old record: 30.7 C (set in 2008)
Records in this area have been kept since 1976
