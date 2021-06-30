38 record highs set in Alberta Tuesday as historic heat wave continues

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada says dozens more record highs were set in Alberta on Tuesday as a historic heat wave continued.

A weather summary posted to the national weather agency’s website lists a whopping 38 communities throughout Alberta that saw previous record highs for June 29 broken, including Calgary, Edmonton and Lethbridge.

The hottest new record high was recorded in Beaverlodge, which saw temperatures climb to 40.7 C on Tuesday. The town’s previous record high for June 29 was 30.6 C.

Airdrie

New record: 36.3 C

Old record: 34.4 C (set in 1896)

Records in this area have been kept since 1881

Athabasca

New record: 35.5 C

Old record: 30 c (set in 1950)

Records in this area have been kept since 1900

Banff

New record: 37.8 C

Old record: 33.9 C (set in 1937)

Records in this area have been kept since 1887

Beaverlodge

New record: 40.7 C

Old record: 30.6 C (set in 1924_

Records in this area have been kept since 1912

Bow Island

New record: 36.0 C

Old record: 32.2 C set in 2008

Records in this area have been kept since 1961

Bow Valley (Provincial Park)

New record: 38.1 C

Old record of 33.9 C (set in 1937)

Records in this area have been kept since 1928

Breton

New record: 35.5 C

Old record: 31.0 C (set in 2003)

Records in this area have been kept since 1939

Calgary

New record: 36.3 C

Old record: 34.4 C (set in 1896)

Records in this area have been kept since 1881

Cardston

New record: 35.0 C

Old record: 34.4 C (set in 1937)

Records in this area have been kept since 1918

Claresholm

New record: 35.7 C

Old record: 33.5 C (set in 2008)

Records in this area have been kept since 1951

Cold Lake

New record: 35.0 C

Old record: 33.9 C (set in 1984)

Records in this area have been kept since 1952

Drumheller

New record: 39.3 C

Old record: 37.8 C (set in 1937)

Records in this area have been kept since 1923

Edmonton (International Airport)

New record: 33.2 C

Old record: 30.1 C (set in 1978)

Records in this area have been kept since 1959

Edson

New record: 38.6 C

Old record: 36.7 C (set in 1937)

Records in this area have been kept since 1916

Elk Island (National Park)

New record: 33.9 C

Old record: 31.6 C (set in 2008)

Records in this area have been kept since 1966

Esther

New record: 35.7 C

Old record: 32.5 C (set in 1989)

Records in this area have been kept since 1985

Grande Prairie

New record: 41.5 C

Old record: 30.3 C (set in 2008)

Records in this area have been kept since 1922

Hendrickson Creek

New record: 38.1 C

Old record: 29.5 C (set in 2008)

Records in this area have been kept since 1995

High Level

New record: 32.1 C

Old record: 31.5 C( set in 1982)

Records in this area have been kept since 1962

High River

New record: 36.3 C

Old record: 33.5 C (set in 2008)

Records in this area have been kept since 1913

Highvale

New record: 36.4 C

Old record: 30.0 C (set in 1979)

Records in this area have been kept since 1977

Jasper

New record: 40.3 C

Old record: 33.0 C (set in 2008)

Records in this area have been kept since 1916

Lethbridge

New record: 36.4 C

Old record: 34.0 C (set in 1984)

Records in this area have been kept since 1902

Mildred Lake

New record: 34.9 C

Old record: 32.2 C (set in 1979)

Records in this area have been kept since 1965

Milk River

New record: 34.7 C

Old records: 33.6 C (set in 2015)

Records in this area have been kept since 1994

Nordegg

New record: 36.5 C

Old record: 32.8 C (set in 1937)

Records in this area have been kept since 1915

Peace River

New record: 38.1 C

Old record: 33.9 C (set in 1926)

Records in this area have been kept since 1907

Pincher Creek

New record: 33.6 C

Old record: 32.2 (set in 1896)

Records in this area have been kept since 1893

Red Earth Creek

New record: 38.4 C

Old record: 33.3 (set in 2015)

Records in this area have been kept since 1994

Rocky Mountain House

New record: 34.3 C

Old record: 30.6 C (set in 1937)

Records in this area have been kept since 1915

Slave Lake

New record of 36.7 C

Old record of 34.4 C (set in 1937)

Records in this area have been kept since 1922

Stavely

New record: 32.3 C

Old record: 30.5 C (set in 1978)

Records in this area have been kept since 1914

Stony Plain

New record: 35.3 C

Old record: 29.7 C (set in 2008)

Records in this area have been kept since 1966

Strathmore

New record: 35.5 C

Old record: 34.4 C (set in 1937)

Records in this area have been kept since 1912

Sundre

New record: 34.8 C

Old record: 31.3 C (set in 2008)

Records in this area have been kept since 1993

Taber

New record: 36.3 C

Old record: 33.7 C (set in 2008)

Records in this area have been kept since 1947

Wainwright

New record: 36.4 C

Old record: 35.5 C (set in 1984)

Records in this area have been kept since 1966

Waterton Park

New record: 33.4 C

Old record: 30.7 C (set in 2008)

Records in this area have been kept since 1976

