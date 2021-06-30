Menu

38 record highs set in Alberta Tuesday as historic heat wave continues

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted June 30, 2021 11:26 am
Albertans are attempting to stay cool amid a historic heat wave. View image in full screen
Albertans are attempting to stay cool amid a historic heat wave. Getty Images

Environment Canada says dozens more record highs were set in Alberta on Tuesday as a historic heat wave continued.

A weather summary posted to the national weather agency’s website lists a whopping 38 communities throughout Alberta that saw previous record highs for June 29 broken, including Calgary, Edmonton and Lethbridge.

Read more: Dozens of record highs set in Alberta Monday amid historic heat wave

The hottest new record high was recorded in Beaverlodge, which saw temperatures climb to 40.7 C on Tuesday. The town’s previous record high for June 29 was 30.6 C.

Airdrie 
New record: 36.3 C
Old record: 34.4 C (set in 1896)
Records in this area have been kept since 1881

Athabasca 
New record: 35.5 C
Old record: 30 c  (set in 1950)
Records in this area have been kept since 1900

Banff 
New record: 37.8 C
Old record: 33.9 C (set in 1937)
Records in this area have been kept since 1887

Beaverlodge 
New record: 40.7 C
Old record: 30.6 C (set in 1924_
Records in this area have been kept since 1912

Bow Island
New record: 36.0 C
Old record: 32.2 C set in 2008
Records in this area have been kept since 1961

Bow Valley (Provincial Park)
New record: 38.1 C
Old record of 33.9 C (set in 1937)
Records in this area have been kept since 1928

Breton
New record: 35.5 C
Old record: 31.0 C (set in 2003)
Records in this area have been kept since 1939

Calgary
New record: 36.3 C
Old record: 34.4 C (set in 1896)
Records in this area have been kept since 1881

Cardston
New record: 35.0 C
Old record: 34.4 C (set in 1937)
Records in this area have been kept since 1918

Claresholm
New record: 35.7 C
Old record: 33.5 C (set in 2008)
Records in this area have been kept since 1951

Cold Lake
New record: 35.0 C
Old record: 33.9 C (set in 1984)
Records in this area have been kept since 1952

Drumheller
New record: 39.3 C
Old record: 37.8 C (set in 1937)
Records in this area have been kept since 1923

Edmonton (International Airport)
New record: 33.2 C
Old record: 30.1 C (set in 1978)
Records in this area have been kept since 1959

Edson
New record: 38.6 C
Old record: 36.7 C (set in 1937)
Records in this area have been kept since 1916

Elk Island (National Park)
New record: 33.9 C
Old record: 31.6 C (set in 2008)
Records in this area have been kept since 1966

Esther
New record: 35.7 C
Old record: 32.5 C (set in 1989)
Records in this area have been kept since 1985

Grande Prairie
New record: 41.5 C
Old record: 30.3 C (set in 2008)
Records in this area have been kept since 1922

Hendrickson Creek
New record: 38.1 C
Old record: 29.5 C (set in 2008)
Records in this area have been kept since 1995

High Level
New record: 32.1 C
Old record: 31.5 C( set in 1982)
Records in this area have been kept since 1962

High River
New record: 36.3 C
Old record: 33.5 C (set in 2008)
Records in this area have been kept since 1913

Highvale
New record: 36.4 C
Old record: 30.0 C (set in 1979)
Records in this area have been kept since 1977

Jasper
New record: 40.3 C
Old record: 33.0 C (set in 2008)
Records in this area have been kept since 1916

Lethbridge
New record: 36.4 C
Old record: 34.0 C (set in 1984)
Records in this area have been kept since 1902

Mildred Lake
New record: 34.9 C
Old record: 32.2 C (set in 1979)
Records in this area have been kept since 1965

Milk River
New record: 34.7 C
Old records: 33.6 C (set in 2015)
Records in this area have been kept since 1994

Nordegg
New record: 36.5 C
Old record: 32.8 C (set in 1937)
Records in this area have been kept since 1915

Peace River
New record: 38.1 C
Old record: 33.9 C (set in 1926)
Records in this area have been kept since 1907

Pincher Creek
New record: 33.6 C
Old record: 32.2 (set in 1896)
Records in this area have been kept since 1893

Red Earth Creek
New record: 38.4 C
Old record: 33.3 (set in 2015)
Records in this area have been kept since 1994

Rocky Mountain House
New record: 34.3 C
Old record: 30.6 C (set in 1937)
Records in this area have been kept since 1915

Slave Lake
New record of 36.7 C
Old record of 34.4 C (set in 1937)
Records in this area have been kept since 1922

Stavely
New record: 32.3 C
Old record: 30.5 C (set in 1978)
Records in this area have been kept since 1914

Stony Plain
New record: 35.3 C
Old record: 29.7 C (set in 2008)
Records in this area have been kept since 1966

Strathmore
New record: 35.5 C
Old record: 34.4 C (set in 1937)
Records in this area have been kept since 1912

Sundre
New record: 34.8 C
Old record: 31.3 C (set in 2008)
Records in this area have been kept since 1993

Taber
New record: 36.3 C
Old record: 33.7 C (set in 2008)
Records in this area have been kept since 1947

Wainwright
New record: 36.4 C
Old record: 35.5 C (set in 1984)
Records in this area have been kept since 1966

Waterton Park
New record: 33.4 C
Old record: 30.7 C (set in 2008)
Records in this area have been kept since 1976

Click to play video: 'Water, power consumption concerns during Alberta heat wave' Water, power consumption concerns during Alberta heat wave
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Environment Canada tagEdmonton weather tagAlberta weather tagCalgary weather tagHeat Wave tagHot Weather tagLethbridge Weather tagBeaverlodge tagWeather records tagrecord high tagRecord Highs tagAlberta record high tag

