Dozens of record highs set in Alberta Monday amid historic heat wave

Environment Canada says dozens of new record highs were set in Alberta on Monday as a historic heat wave continued.

Of the communities with new record highs, the warmest was in Jasper, which saw temperatures climb to 39 C on Monday, breaking the municipality’s previous all-time record high temperature of 37.3 C, set the day before.

Jasper also broke its previous record high for June 28, which was 34.5 C, set in 2015.

New all-time record high temperatures in Alberta

On June 28, 2021, nine areas in Alberta set new all-time record high temperatures, including:

Banff

New record: 36.6 C

Old record: 34.4 C (set on June 17, 1941)

Records in this area have been kept since 1887

Beaverlodge

New record: 37.5 C

Old record: 36.7 C (set on July 17, 1941)

Records in this area have been kept since 1912

Bow Valley (Provincial Park)

New record: 37.7 C

Old record: 36.7 C (set on August 10, 2018)

Records in this area have been kept since 1928

Cochrane

New record: 34.4 C

Old record: 33.8 C (set on July 13, 2002)

Records in this area have been kept since 1984

Grande Prairie

New record: 38.4 C

Old record: 36.1 (set on June 27, 2021)

Records in this area have been kept since 1922

Hendrickson Creek

New record: 35.7 C

Old record: 34.5 C (set on June 27, 2021)

Records in this area have been kept since 1995

Jasper

New record: 39.0 C

Old record: 37.3 C (set on June 27, 2021)

Records in this area have been kept since 1916

Nordegg

New record: 34.8 C

Old record: 32.8 C (set on July 25, 1950)

Records in this area have been kept since 1915

Red Earth Creek

New record: 36.3

Old record: 34.2 (set on August 5, 1998)

Records in this area have been kept since 1994

New record highs for June 28

In total, 36 areas in Alberta set a new record high for June 28 this year, including:

Athabasca

New record: 34.5 C

Old record: 30.0 C (set in 1925)

Records in this area have been kept since 1900

Banff

New record: 36.6 C

Old record: 31.9 C (set in 2015)

Records in this area have been kept since 1887

Barrhead

New record: 34.8 C

Old record: 31.9 C (set in 2015)

Records in this area have been kept since 1912

Beaverlodge

New record: 37.5 C

Old record of 28.9 C (set in 1928)

Records in this area have been kept since 1912

Bow Valley (Provincial Park)

New record: 37.7 C

Old record: 31.5 C (set in 2015)

Records in this area have been kept since 1928

Breton

New record: 33.8 C

Old record: 31.3 C (set in 2015)

Records in this area have been kept since 1939

Calgary

New record: 34.6 C

Old record: 32.8 C (set in 1937)

Records in this area have been kept since 1881

Camrose

New record: 32.7 C

Old record: 32.2 C (set in 1937)

Records in this area have been kept since 1921

Cardston

New record of 34.2 C

Old record of 33.9 C (set in 1925)

Records in this area have been kept since 1918

Claresholm

New record of 35.2 C

Old record of 32.0 C (set in 2015)

Records in this area have been kept since 1951

Cochrane

New record: 34.4 C

Old record: 29.0 C (set in 2006)

Records in this area have been kept since 1984

Coronation

New record: 34.6 C

Old record: 32.3 C (set in 2015)

Records in this area have been kept since 1912

Crowsnest

New record: 35.1 C

Old record: 30.6 (set in 2015)

Records in this area have been kept since 1965

Edmonton

New record: 34.2 C

Old record: 32.2 C (set in 1937)

Records in this area have been kept since 1880

Edmonton (int’l Aprt)

New record: 32.0 C

Old record: 31.3 C (set in 2015)

Records in this area have been kept since 1959

Edson

New record: 36.2 C

Old record: 32.2 C (set in 1937)

Records in this area have been kept since 1916

Elk Island (National Park)

New record: 32.0 C

Old record: 30.9 C (set in 2015)

Records in this area have been kept since 1966

Grande Prairie

New record: 38.4 C

Old record: 28.8 C (set in 2008)

Records in this area have been kept since 1922

Hendrickson Creek

New record: 35.7 C

Old record: 29.0 C (set in 2015)

Records in this area have been kept since 1995

High Level

New record: 30.8 C

Old record: 29.5 C (set in 2000)

Records in this area have been kept since 1962

High River

New record: 35.3 C

Old record: 32.5 C set in 2006

Records in this area have been kept since 1913

Highvale

New record: 33.8 C

Old record: 31.4 C (set in 2015)

Records in this area have been kept since 1977

Jasper

New record: 39.0 C

Old record: 34.5 C (set in 2015)

Records in this area have been kept since 1916

Lac La Biche

New record: 33.1 C

Old record: 31.7 C (set in 2015)

Records in this area have been kept since 1944

Lethbridge

New record: 36.0 C

Old record: 33.4 C (set in 2015)

Records in this area have been kept since 1902

Mildred Lake

New record: 30.9 C

Old record: 29.7 C (set in 2015)

Records in this area have been kept since 1965

Nordegg

New record of 34.8 C

Old record of 29.4 C (set in 1937)

Records in this area have been kept since 1915

Peace River

New record of 36.4 C

Old record of 34.4 C (set in 1926)

Records in this area have been kept since 1907

Red Earth Creek

New record: 36.3 C

Old record: 29.6 C (set in 2015)

Records in this area have been kept since 1994

Slave Lake

New record: 34.7 C

Old record: 29.4 C (set in 1925)

Records in this area have been kept since 1922

Stony Plain

New record: 33.1 C

Old record: 30.9 C (set in 2015)

Records in this area have been kept since 1966

Sundre

New record: 33.6 C

Old record: 26.8 C (set in 2008)

Records in this area have been kept since 1993

Vegreville

New record: 33.0 C

Old record: 32.2 C (set in 2015)

Records in this area have been kept since 1918

Wainwright

New record: 34.4 C

Old record: 33.3 C (set in 2015)

Records in this area have been kept since 1966

Waterton Park

New record: 33.7 C

Old record: 30.2 C (set in 2015)

Records in this area have been kept since 1976

Whitecourt Area

New record: 34.3 C

Old record: 31.2 C (set in 2015)

Records in this area have been kept since 1942

