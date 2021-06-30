Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Unknown man approaches 2 youths in Waterloo, takes pictures: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted June 30, 2021 10:21 am
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. View image in full screen
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. Kevin Nielsen / Global News File

Waterloo Regional Police have released details of a suspicious man who was said to be lurking in the City of Waterloo on Sunday afternoon.

Police say two youngsters were playing in the area behind 500 Hallmark Dr. when they were approached by the suspect sometime between noon and 3 p.m.

Read more: Man, 29, dies in Kitchener motorcycle crash: police

He allegedly took pictures of the youths as he was talking to them.

Trending Stories

The suspect is described as white, around 18 years old, six feet tall with short brown hair and was wearing a greyish blue shirt. He also had a bike with him at the time.

Read more: Waterloo Regional Police recover $500K worth of missing figure skates in Scarborough

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the incident remains under investigation and they are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Waterloo Regional Police tagKitchener news tagWaterloo news tagWaterloo crime tagCambridge news tagHallmark Drive Waterloo tagSuspicious man Waterloo tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers