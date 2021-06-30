Unknown man approaches 2 youths in Waterloo, takes pictures: police

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police have released details of a suspicious man who was said to be lurking in the City of Waterloo on Sunday afternoon.

Police say two youngsters were playing in the area behind 500 Hallmark Dr. when they were approached by the suspect sometime between noon and 3 p.m.

He allegedly took pictures of the youths as he was talking to them.

The suspect is described as white, around 18 years old, six feet tall with short brown hair and was wearing a greyish blue shirt. He also had a bike with him at the time.

Police say the incident remains under investigation and they are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.