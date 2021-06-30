Passion burns bright for Montreal Canadiens fan club in Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

It’s like stepping into hockey history.

A dressing room at a local arena in Saskatoon honours the Montreal Canadiens — the most successful team in the history of the National Hockey League.

It’s due, in part, to the work of Jim Taman, who is often described as the keeper of Canadiens history.

“A lot of people reference that, you know, and I appreciate that,” he said.

“I’m 67. I’ve been a Habs fan since I was two years old.”

The formation of the Western Canada Montreal Canadiens Fan Club (WCMCFC) was the brainchild of Taman 32 years ago.

His love for the Habs led to a dressing room at Harold Latrace Arena being turned into a replica of the one used by the team when they played at the Forum and now the Bell Centre.

Jerseys, sticks, goalie masks and hundreds of other mementos from over the years adorn the dressing room.

One memento in particular — Guy Lafleur holding the Stanley Cup — holds a special meaning for Taman.

“When we did the charity fundraiser hockey game for the Humboldt Broncos previous to the accident, Guy was one of the ambassadors at that game,” Taman recalled.

“He signed a lot of stuff for a lot of fans (and) that’s when he signed that for me.

“So extremely important with the relevance of the Humboldt Broncos tragedy a year later.”

The efforts of Taman and the WCMCFC have not gone unnoticed by the Montreal Canadiens.

Two weeks after the Canadiens won the Stanley Cup in 1993 for the 24th time, Taman received a package from the team.

“I didn’t know the magnitude of it, but in it was 25 game-used sticks in the final game in 1993 against the Los Angeles Kings,” Taman said.

“It was a thank you to myself from the Montreal Canadiens organization for all the work that we’ve done representing them out here in Western Canada.”

There is also a seat from the old Forum the team sent Taman.

“I sat in this seat. This was the seat that I sat in at the all-star game in 1993.”

Taman also sat in the same seat for the Habs’ last game before the 1993 all-star break.

“So I was sitting there watching the L.A. Kings play the Montreal Canadiens prior to the all-star game, and they end up playing the Montreal Canadiens (in) the Stanley Cup in 1993.”

Some traditions die hard and one that carries through to the WCMCFC’s dressing room is not walking on the logo in the middle of the room.

Two other NHL teams are also enshrined in the locker room.

“We had to find a place for our two other favourite teams — the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Boston Bruins, the hugest rivalries in hockey.”

“So somehow I had to find a corner, someplace, for maybe a sticker or two of the Boston Bruins and the Toronto Maple Leafs to be put.”

That location? The bottom of a toilet.

The Canadiens are vying for a record 25th Stanley Cup as they take on the Tampa Bay Lightning in the 2021 finals.

The Habs may have dropped the first game of the best-of-seven series, but that isn’t dampening Taman’s spirits.

‘I know we’re down one game. We were down one game to Vegas. We’re OK,” Taman said, adding that he will be in Montreal next week to watch Game 4 and if needed, Game 6.

“Looking so forward to it, so excited.”

Taman’s love for the Canadiens was handed down to him by his grandfather.

He has memories of many game nights sitting on his grandfather’s knee watching the Habs take on the Maple Leafs with Foster Hewitt calling the action.

The Canadiens’ roots run deep in Saskatchewan.

The Regina Pats of the Western Hockey League was a farm team for the Canadiens in the 1940s and 1950s.

Over 50 players from Saskatchewan have suited up for the Habs in the team’s long history, including Hall of Famer Elmer Lach, a member of the Punch line with Maurice “Rocket” Richard and Toe Blake.

Other notable players from the province include Terry Harper, Bill Hicke, Travis Moen, Lyle Odelein, Bert Olmstead and Doug Wickenheiser.