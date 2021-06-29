Fredericton sets up international curling event

Send this page to someone via email

Sports are making a big comeback in Fredericton.

Curling Canada announced Tuesday it would be bringing the Continental Cup to the province’s capital city after being forced to cancel the Canada Cup in August 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Amy Nixon, the chairperson for Curling Canada’s board of directors, made the announcement via Zoom. Alongside Nixon were New Maryland-Sunbury MLA Jeff Carr, Fredericton Deputy Mayor Greg Ericson and curling champion Wayne Tallon.

“After the curling season some of us went through last year, we want some good news,” Nixon said. “It’s my privilege to tell you that the Willie O’Ree (Place) here in Fredericton will host the 2022 Continental Cup of Curling.”

Nixon has previously played in the competition.

The whole tournament will be played at Willie O’Ree Place and covered by TSN throughout the four days.

Fierce competition for the event

Al Cameron, the spokesperson for Curling Canada, said as the pandemic subsides, many places are looking to host events and hoping for the prosperity those bring to the community, especially the economy.

Fredericton won the bid, but Cameron said it was competitive.

Chief executive officer with Curling Canada Katherine Henderson said the Continental Cup was not a debt settlement after the Canada Cup was cancelled.

“It’s a delayed bid,” she said. “They bid on the Canada Cup, and they won it fair and square.”

She said there were adjustments and work, and they promised to deliver on the commitment.

Deputy Mayor Greg Ericson said the economic spinoff for the city should approach $2 million.

Local champion excited

Tallon, the 2014 world senior champion skip and member of the Capital Winter Club in Fredericton, said he is pleased Curling Canada has decided to come to Fredericton.

“So we are excited for our fans to witness the best curlers in the world,” he said during the announcement. “As many of them will be competing for the last time before the Olympics.

“That for sure is very exciting for the fans and everyone.”

The Continental Cup will take place from Jan. 20 to 23, 2022, at Willie O’Ree Place. Details on ticket sales will be out soon, according to Curling Canada.