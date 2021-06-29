Lambton OPP charge 8 drivers with impaired driving

Send this page to someone via email

Lambton Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) charged eight people with impaired driving in separate incidents in Lambton County last week.

OPP reported between June 18 and June 27, eight people varying in age from 25 to 59 were caught driving under the influence.

Drivers were stopped in St. Clair Township, Brooke-Alvinston, Lambton Shores, Grand Bend, Sarnia and Plympton-Wyoming.

OPP reported that six of the eight drivers were charged with operating a vehicle while impaired with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 or over, while six were charged with operating a vehicle while impaired.

One person was also charged with failing to comply with a demand, and another person was charged with possession as schedule one substance.

The accused have been released and are scheduled to appear before the Ontario court of justice at a later date.

Police are asking anyone who sees or suspects a person impaired by alcohol or drugs to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or *OPP (677) on your mobile phone.