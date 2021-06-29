Arson suspected in fire on Split Lake First Nation, RCMP say

Send this page to someone via email

Mounties say arson is suspected in a fire that destroyed a home on Split Lake First Nation early Sunday.

Emergency crews were called to the fire at a vacant residence around 2:30 a.m.

Police say the home had been boarded up pending renovations and nobody is believed to have been inside at the time of the fire.

At 2:30am on June 27, Thompson Rural #rcmpmb responded to Split Lake on a report of a residential fire. The fire dept attended & eventually extinguished the fire. No injuries were reported & arson is suspected. Have info? Call Thompson RCMP @ 204-677-6909. Investigation continues pic.twitter.com/NFYvwg5zf1 — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) June 29, 2021

Crews from the Split Lake fire department were able to put out the fire, but police say the structure was completely destroyed.

The cause of the fire has not been determined, but investigators suspect arson.

Anyone with information is asked to call Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6909 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

