Arson suspected in fire on Split Lake First Nation, RCMP say

Mounties say arson is suspected in a fire that destroyed a home on Split Lake First Nation early Sunday.
Emergency crews were called to the fire at a vacant residence around 2:30 a.m.
Police say the home had been boarded up pending renovations and nobody is believed to have been inside at the time of the fire.
Crews from the Split Lake fire department were able to put out the fire, but police say the structure was completely destroyed.
Trending Stories
The cause of the fire has not been determined, but investigators suspect arson.
Anyone with information is asked to call Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6909 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
Fire on Maryland Street Friday afternoon in Winnipeg
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments