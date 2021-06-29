Menu

Video link
Headline link
Crime

Arson suspected in fire on Split Lake First Nation, RCMP say

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted June 29, 2021 5:00 pm
Thompson RCMP suspect arson after a house fire in Split Lake First Nation. View image in full screen
Thompson RCMP suspect arson after a house fire in Split Lake First Nation. Callum Smith / Global News

Mounties say arson is suspected in a fire that destroyed a home on Split Lake First Nation early Sunday.

Emergency crews were called to the fire at a vacant residence around 2:30 a.m.

Read more: Mounties use helicopter to rescue injured man in remote northern Manitoba

Police say the home had been boarded up pending renovations and nobody is believed to have been inside at the time of the fire.

Crews from the Split Lake fire department were able to put out the fire, but police say the structure was completely destroyed.

Read more: Thompson RCMP seize cocaine, guns in Split Lake

The cause of the fire has not been determined, but investigators suspect arson.

Anyone with information is asked to call Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6909 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

