Here’s what’s open and closed in Ottawa on Canada Day

For the second year in a row, July 1 in Ottawa will not feature the traditional concerts and gatherings that have come to mark Canada Day in the nation’s capital.

Major events remain on hiatus amid the COVID-19 pandemic, though residents can enjoy a set of loosened restrictions as the city enters Step 2 of Ontario’s reopening plan on June 30.

This includes expanded limits for six people per patio table, outdoor gatherings of up to 25 people and indoor gatherings of up to five.

Here’s a list of what you can expect to be open and closed in Ottawa on Canada Day.

Food and drink

While many grocery stores are closed on July 1, a handful are keeping their doors open. Please call individual store locations to double-check their hours.

The Loblaws on Isabella Street in the Glebe will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., while the Loblaws on Rideau Street will remain open until 10 p.m. on Canada Day.

Whole Foods at Lansdowne Park is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Metro on Bank Street in the Glebe will be closed on Canada Day.

All LCBO locations are closed for the day while a handful of Beer Store locations will be open as follows:

1860 Bank St., 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

1984 Baseline Rd.,11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

515 Somerset St. W., 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

2018 Ogilvie Rd., 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

3500 Fallowfield Rd., 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

499 Terry Fox Dr., 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

2276 Tenth Line Rd., 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Restaurants are allowed to serve customers on their patios as long as the outdoor capacity allows for two metres of space between each table. Indoor seating remains off-limits, however, so check the forecast before heading out for a bite.

Shopping

All of Ottawa’s major shopping malls are shutting their doors, except for the Rideau Centre downtown, which is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Step 2 of Ontario’s reopening plan allows for stores without exterior entrances to open for in-person shopping with limited capacities.

Some drug stores, like Shoppers and Rexall, are open, but it depends on the location. Contact a specific store to double-check its holiday hours.

Call any independent businesses for their store hours.

Recreation and tourism

Ottawa will have lifeguards on duty daily from noon to 7 p.m. at Petrie Island, Mooney’s Bay and Westboro Beach and Britannia Beach.

You can check the City of Ottawa’s website for swimming advisories at each of the beaches.

Splash pads will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The McKellar, Woodroffe and Westboro wading pools are also scheduled to be open for 30-minute swimming blocks.

Indoor recreation centres remain closed.

You can also find a full list of the National Capital Commission’s beaches and parkways open for walking and cycling on the Crown corporation’s website.

Museums and indoor movie theatres remain closed until Ontario enters Step 3 of the province’s reopening plan.

Transit and parking

Bus trips and rides on light-rail transit (LRT) are free on Canada Day.

Most bus routes will run according to a Sunday schedule on July 1.

The Confederation Line LRT will run on a reduced weekday schedule with increased service until 1 a.m.

Note that the north-south Trillium Line remains closed for construction work related to Stage 2 LRT.

Para Transpo will operate according to holiday service.

All overtime parking regulations, signed or unsigned, will not apply on July 1. All other parking restrictions will still be in effect.

Garbage and recycling

There will be no curbside garbage, green bin and recycling pickup on Canada Day, though garbage pickups in multi-residential complexes will continue, unaffected.

All curbside pickups will be delayed by one day, as will recycling, green bin and bulky item pickups in multi-residential buildings.

The Trail Road Waste Facility will be open.

Ottawa Public Health

For anyone in need of a coronavirus test on Canada Day, the Moodie and Heron care clinics will be open from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. and the Coventry drive-thru site will be available between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

The supervised injection site and associated program office at 179 Clarence St. will be closed. The site’s mobile van will operate from 5 p.m. until 11:30 p.m.

The OPH Information Centre will be closed for general calls, but the COVID-19 phone line at 613-580-6744 will be open from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Canada Day.

Also closed on July 1:

The Sexual Health Clinic and satellite clinics

Dental clinics

OPH’s baby helpline

Other city services

The Tom Brown respite centre at 141 Bayview Rd., will be open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on July 1. Respite centres on McArthur Road and Cumberland Street will be closed.

Ottawa’s city-run child care centres will be closed on Canada Day.

All Ottawa Public Library branches will also be closed.

Residents can still call 3-1-1 for urgent matters that require the city’s immediate attention.

