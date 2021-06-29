SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

As Ontario prepares to enter Step 2 of reopening, gym owners say they feel left behind

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 29, 2021 2:25 pm
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Ontario businesses prepare for reopening, but need funding' COVID-19: Ontario businesses prepare for reopening, but need funding
WATCH ABOVE: Businesses are scrambling to get ready for Step 2, which begins on Wednesday. But many say they'll need help to keep their heads above water. And now, as Kamil Karamali reports, pressure is mounting on the Ford government to come up with more money.

TORONTO — Gym owners say they’re being left behind without good reason as Ontario enters Stage 2 of its reopening plan Wednesday.

The province will increase patio seating limits at restaurants and allow larger social gatherings, but gyms and other fitness facilities will remain closed.

Robert Przybylski, a gym owner in Whitby, Ont., says he understands the province is taking things slow to be safe, but says the pace is too slow compared with other provinces where fitness facilities have been open for some time.

He says gyms help with mental and physical health and should be able to open with safety measures in place.

The Canadian Federation of Independent Business says Ontario has met vaccination targets for Stage 3 of its plan and should begin opening sooner to help businesses.

Julie Kwiecinski, the CFIB’s director of provincial affairs for Ontario, says the province has been last in the country to open gyms, yoga studios, movie theatres and other kinds of businesses.

Click to play video: 'All Ontario adults now eligible to book faster 2nd COVID-19 vaccine dose' All Ontario adults now eligible to book faster 2nd COVID-19 vaccine dose
All Ontario adults now eligible to book faster 2nd COVID-19 vaccine dose
© 2021 The Canadian Press
