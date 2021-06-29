Menu

Health

COVID-19: Ontario easing restrictions in long-term care homes

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 29, 2021 2:49 pm
Click to play video: 'Bounced after St. Barts holiday trip, Rod Phillips back in Ontario cabinet' Bounced after St. Barts holiday trip, Rod Phillips back in Ontario cabinet
Former Ontario finance minister Rod Phillips is back in cabinet. Almost six months after being forced to resign for taking a trip to St. Barts at a time when the provincial government instructed everyone else to stay home, he’s now been tasked with the long-term care portfolio. Sean O’Shea reports. – Jun 18, 2021

TORONTO — Ontario says it will ease restrictions in long-term care homes next week.

The newly appointed minister of long-term care, Rod Phillips, says nursing home residents will be able to spend time with family and friends this summer.

Read more: Ontario eases long-term care COVID-19 rules by allowing ‘brief hugs’ despite vaccine status

He says they will be allowed indoor visits with two general visitors and two caregivers, and outdoor visits with up to 10 people beginning on July 7.

Trending Stories

He says people providing personal care services such as hairdressers can return to the homes.

Read more: All Ontario long-term care homes now partially air conditioned

Story continues below advertisement

More restrictions in the homes will be eased whenever the province enters the third stage of reopening.

Phillips was the province’s finance minister until he was forced to resign from his post following a Caribbean vacation during a provincial lockdown last December.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
