COVID-19: Ontario easing restrictions in long-term care homes

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO — Ontario says it will ease restrictions in long-term care homes next week.

The newly appointed minister of long-term care, Rod Phillips, says nursing home residents will be able to spend time with family and friends this summer.

He says they will be allowed indoor visits with two general visitors and two caregivers, and outdoor visits with up to 10 people beginning on July 7.

He says people providing personal care services such as hairdressers can return to the homes.

Story continues below advertisement

More restrictions in the homes will be eased whenever the province enters the third stage of reopening.

Phillips was the province’s finance minister until he was forced to resign from his post following a Caribbean vacation during a provincial lockdown last December.